Charlie Sheen responds to Sammy’s daughter who only joins fans – Hollywood Life

Charlie Sheen He criticized his ex-wife Denise RichardsParenting skills after the 18-year-old learns girl, Sami Shin-Create a racy OnlyFans account. She is 18 years old now and lives with her mother. This did not happen under my previous roof two and a half men Najm, 56, said us weekly In a statement on June 13, he said, “I do not condone this but since I am unable to prevent it, I have urged her to keep it classy and creative and not sacrifice her integrity.” Meanwhile, a representative of Dennis said Hollywood Live“Sammy is 18, and this decision was not based on which house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own decisions.”

Sami announced her creation Only the fans Instagram account with photo of a steamy bikini inside the pool. In the photo, she is leaning on the edge of the pool in a black bikini and staring at the camera with glossy lips. “Click the link in my bio if you want to see more,” she captioned the photo with a lip emoji. Of course the link in her bio led to her new account. In her bio OnlyFans, she wrote, “Hi 😉 Subscribe to watch exclusive content,” with a mischievous emoji and lips. She has one photo locked to her account as of this writing and writes the caption, “Your point of view of me” with a lip emoji. Subscriptions start at $19.99 a month, but there are discounts if users sign up for several months at a time.

As of February, Sami used to live with Charlie. In September 2021, she criticized her mother and claimed that her family was “abusive”. Sixth page. The teen shared the claim on TikTok at the time. Sami wrote during footage of her looking upset, “One year ago today: trapped in an abusive home, hated myself, going days without eating or sleep, insanely depressed, hated school, etc…” Then, over a clip of her smiling and looking over HE, I changed the text to, “Now: I’m finally out of the house of hell, have a spiritual awakening, own two cats, a happy single, full of self-love, and graduated from high school :).”

It is not clear when exactly Sami decided to return to live with her 51-year-old mother, but it happened after February 14, when Denise confirmed that she was still living in an empty nest. Jeff LewisSiriusXM show, Jeff Lewis Live. While chatting on the show, Denise revealed that she and Sami aren’t in the best place. “I think it is very difficult to raise teenagers now especially in Los Angeles when there is access to everything. She said of her daughter who is not staying with her.” “There are certain rules and I enforce them. And the [at Sheen’s]There are different rules in that house and that’s okay.” She also said that she “would love” for her daughter to come back to live.

However, it appears that Sami and Dennis were living under the same roof again by Mother’s Day, as Sami posted a selfie of the two of them and I wish her a happy mother’s day. “Happy Mother’s Day!! I love you so much mom. I have no idea how grateful I am to have you in my life,” she wrote. Denise responded with a comment, “Thank you Sami for a wonderful Mother’s Day. It means a lot to me. I know Nana has been having dinner with us and will never miss one of her favorite restaurants. Thank you I love you so much.”

Denise made a statement of her own after Sammy’s new look. She said, “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on which house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own decisions.” us weekly. She gave the same statement to Sixth page.

Sami is not the first name from Hollywood who uses OnlyFans for some money. Bhad BhabiAnd the Bella ThorneAnd the Cardi B They all have accounts. Bella joined in August 2020 and broke the site’s record for the most money earned in 24 hours, per diverse. The former Disney star earned over $1 million 24 hours after recording.