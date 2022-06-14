June 14, 2022

Kardashian wants Blac Chyna to cover $390,000 court costs for her lawsuit

Roxanne Bacchus June 14, 2022 1 min read

Black China Suing the Kardashians has proven to be a very costly case for them – the family say the trial cost them nearly $400,000, and now they’re asking Chyna to cover that amount.

One of the things the judge ordered last month after a jury judgment in favor of From the Kardashians, BC had to pay for litigation because it put them through the legal wreck.

Welp, Kardashians’ lawyers have filed new papers outlining the financial burden of the trial, which is just over $390,000. BTW, this does not include their attorneys’ fees.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the Kardashian legal team maintains that the family spent more than $391,094 in total throughout the years-long proceedings.

Some of their highest outlay – process service ($9325.99); Electronic document hosting ($7,248.35), court reporter fees ($19,895), and filing costs ($63,078.20).

The biggest ticket item though – their team claimed $184,871.71 was spent on “models, enlargements, and photocopies of exhibits”. There is more unclassified money, and it is worth about $97 thousand.

Like we said, the judge said they owe the costs, but the court will still need to sign off on the final amount.

Call it hard lesson #327 for Chyna: If the victor gets the spoils, the loser gets the bill.

