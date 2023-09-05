Gary Wright, singer of the song “Dreamweaver” in the mid-70s, has died at the age of 80.

Gary Wrightthe musician who is best known for his singles “Weaver’s dreamHe died. He was 80 years old. Wright’s son Dorian confirmed the news to diverse; The cause of death has not been announced.

He was a founding member of the UK-based band Spooky Tooth and was an in-demand performer from the late 1960s onwards, playing all George Harrison’s solo albums – including his 1970 debut All Things Must Pass – and on early singles for Ringo Starr (and much later, with Starr’s All-Starr Band) as well as Nilsson, Tim Rose, BB King and many more. However, he is best remembered for his aforementioned mid-1970s hits, which were part of an obscure, synthesizer-based style of singles of the era – Steve Miller’s “Fly Like an Eagle” is another example – that saw him emerge. On many music shows, she wears satin clothes and plays the keyboard.

His first album for Warner Bros., “The Dream Weaver”—with a title track inspired by a trip to India with Harrison—was released in 1975, and while the single was slow to build, by the following spring it had become a hit and Wright had become a major star. However, it was nearly two years before he followed it up with “The Light of Smiles,” and his subsequent efforts did not come close to his earlier success. His last single was in 1981’s “Really Wanna Know You”.

In the following years, Wright specialized in the music and soundtrack business — despite making a surprise appearance in the 1992 movie “Wayne’s World,” where he sang a re-recorded version of “Dream Weaver” — but he returned to more traditional rock and released a string of albums, most recently Connected was released in 2010. He has toured frequently, as a solo act, with Spooky Tooth and with Ringo’s All-Starr Band.

Over the years, his songs have continued to be covered — Chaka Khan recorded a smash hit version of “Love Is Alive” for her hit 1984 album “I Feel for You” — and sampled by artists ranging from Jay-Z to Tone Look.