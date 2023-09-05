Surprisingly, Stan Lee’s last cameo wasn’t in a Marvel movie

Do you think Avengers: Endgame is the last appearance of Stan Lee? Well, that’s not true.

We all know and love Stan Lee, the man who gave us Spider-Man, Iron Man, and an entire universe of superheroes.

He was basically the grandfather of the Marvel universe, popping up in little scenes here and there. But did you know that his last appearance wasn’t even in a Marvel movie?





The last time Stan Lee appeared on screen was in Madness in the Method, directed by Jason Mewes. If this name sounds familiar, it’s because Mewes is one half of the famous duo Jay and Silent Bob.

The film was released in 2019 and is a Hollywood satire that also serves as an informative commentary on Mewes’ career. Stan Lee plays himself in the film, and his role is first seen in the trailer.

What makes this show even more special is the story behind it. Stan Lee said yes to doing the scene as a favor to Muse. Muse told Lauper that the team had to hurry to set everything up for the shoot because Stan had dinner with his wife at 6:00 p.m., a ritual he never skipped.

While most of us associate Stan Lee with Marvel, he wasn’t limited to just this universe. He’s appeared in other movies like Kick-Ass, The Princess Diaries 2, and even the DC animated movie, Teen Titans GO! to the movies. His latest appearance in Madness in the Method remains one of the most interesting projects in his diverse portfolio.

Although directors Anthony and Joe Russo initially claimed that Stan Lee’s last appearance was in Avengers: Endgame, it turns out that Muse’s satire holds the honor. But who knows? There may be some unreleased footage just waiting to surprise us.

To have Stan Lee in the movies, especially now that he’s no longer with us, is really gratifying and gratifying. Each of his appearances became a poignant tribute to a man who was larger than life but still grounded in what mattered most – love, friendship, and of course, a good sense of humor.

source: looper