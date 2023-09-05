A Burning Man festival goer shows bleak conditions after the chaotic floods

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up for our free american evening address email

More chaos erupts at the Burning Man festival as revelers clash over the exodus from the Nevada desert.

Attendees finally began leaving town in Black Rock City on Monday afternoon after severe flooding and muddy conditions left thousands stranded over the weekend.

During the exodus, Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen said attendees “attacked” each other as they waited eight hours to leave.

“As often happens in what Berner refers to as the ‘virtual world’,” he said, “people allow their emotions to override their rationality and attack each other as they leave the quagmire and try to reach their next destination.” San Francisco Chronicle.

The man who died during the festival has also been identified as 32-year-old Leon Reyes. His death is currently being investigated but is said to not be weather related.

Meanwhile, officials continue to stir up conspiracies, including a debunked theory that the festival has been hit by an Ebola outbreak.

The annual burning of the man took place on Monday evening, after it was delayed due to weather conditions.