Burning Man 2023 live: Chaos unfolds as attendees stage an exodus after torrential rains stranding thousands

A Burning Man festival goer shows bleak conditions after the chaotic floods
More chaos erupts at the Burning Man festival as revelers clash over the exodus from the Nevada desert.
Attendees finally began leaving town in Black Rock City on Monday afternoon after severe flooding and muddy conditions left thousands stranded over the weekend.
During the exodus, Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen said attendees “attacked” each other as they waited eight hours to leave.
“As often happens in what Berner refers to as the ‘virtual world’,” he said, “people allow their emotions to override their rationality and attack each other as they leave the quagmire and try to reach their next destination.” San Francisco Chronicle.
The man who died during the festival has also been identified as 32-year-old Leon Reyes. His death is currently being investigated but is said to not be weather related.
Meanwhile, officials continue to stir up conspiracies, including a debunked theory that the festival has been hit by an Ebola outbreak.
The annual burning of the man took place on Monday evening, after it was delayed due to weather conditions.
Pictures: Incense burners leave this year’s festival
Ariana BayouSeptember 5, 2023 at 21:00
Viral country star Oliver Anthony is among those “trapped” in Burning Man in the chaos of the flood
Oliver Anthony, the country artist behind the hit song “Rich Men North of Richmond,” was apparently among those stranded at the Burning Man festival in Nevada.
Ariana BayouSeptember 5, 2023 at 20:30
Traffic moves “smoothly” outside of Black Rock Desert
As of Tuesday morning PT, traffic is moving out of the Black Rock Desert, as Burning Man attendees leave the nine-day festival, “smoothly.”
Checkout time was about 2-3 hours at 10am PT.
Ariana BayouSeptember 5, 2023 at 20:00
Diplo publishes a weekend review of Burning Man
Ariana BayouSeptember 5, 2023 at 19:00
The mayor of Nevada is dismissing wild conspiracy theories about the Burning Man
A local sheriff in Nevada has been forced to dethrone the wild conspiracy theories that continue to circulate online about Burning Man.
A wave of misinformation has swept across the city of Blackrock and online on X, formerly known as Twitter, and TikTok, as the site turned into a whitewashing operation over the weekend.
One of the biggest false rumors was of an Ebola outbreak at the festival, with some of the conspirators claiming that there were several deaths from the disease.
Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen responded to the rumors in a statement about the event on Monday.
“In consultation with the Bureau of Land Management and the Burning Man Project, there are no reports of an outbreak of Ebola or any other disease,” he said.
Ariana BayouSeptember 5, 2023 at 18:00
WATCH: Burning Man attendees begin five-mile exodus from desert site after flooded festival ends
Burning Man attendees leave the site after the flooded festival is over
Ariana BayouSeptember 5, 2023 at 17:00
Burning Man revelers “attack” each other during the exodus from the Drift Festival
Burning Man’s mayhem isn’t over yet, as annoyed revelers attack each other as they exit the festival site.
After a long weekend full of mishaps and extreme weather – in which a large amount of rain turned the parched desert floor into a mud pit – tensions rose among some festival-goers on Monday.
Ariana BayouSeptember 5, 2023 at 16:30
Sunny weather is expected
After heavy rain left most of Burning Man waterlogged and wet, the ground is expected to dry out on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service (NWS) indicated that sunny weather in the 80s is expected today – providing the perfect conditions for many of the attendees to leave after the rain.
Ariana BayouSeptember 5, 2023 at 16:00
The CDC confirms that there is no Ebola, Mox, or Marburg virus in Burning Man
In a statement submitted to the independent, The CDC confirmed that there were no reports of Ebola in Burning Man.
“The CDC has not received any reports of Ebola at the Burning Man Festival and has not issued any warnings or received any requests for help from state and local health departments as well,” a CDC spokesperson said.
“In addition, we have not received reports of the Embox or Marburg virus, and to our knowledge no national emergency has been declared due to the flooding.”
Ariana BayouSeptember 5, 2023 at 15:30
Checkout time is about five hours
Burning Man organizers said the wait time for attendees to leave was about five hours on Tuesday.
The waiting time to exit the BRC is 5 hours. Stay tuned to GARS 95.1 and BMIR 94.5 for more updated information. Drive safely, obey traffic laws, and be courteous, patient and dress appropriately if leaving your vehicle. – Please be respectful of the land and the people you encounter.
Ariana BayouSeptember 5, 2023 at 15:00
The Burning Man’s Exodus begins as the muddy conditions improve