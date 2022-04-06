Netflix has already added a short butt movie category

Yes, Netflix has already added a “Short Ass” movie category in response to Pete Davidson Saturday Night Live A poem for films shorter than 1 hour and 30 minutes. Netflix tweet quote The SNL Rap on Twitter, casually says ‘good idea’ and links to new short film category ass on Netflix.

On the page you’ll find a list of movies – organized by genre – that won’t keep you stuck on the sofa for hours, like ZoolanderAnd the death at a funeralAnd the Monty Python and the Holy GrailAnd the midnight in paris, and much more. It is, disappointingly, missing some of the titles mentioned in SNL comic, like Driving Miss Daisy And the the king lion (But maybe Netflix will bow to Davidson’s will, too.)

Although there is a web page for this short film, I and a number of my colleagues at the edgeIt just doesn’t seem like you can find it in the app. It’s been available since 10AM PDT on 4/4,” Netflix spokesperson Kumiko Hidaka says. However, it looks like it might only be available on the web version, for now at least.

If you like short films, I think you have Davidson to thank for this movie – whether you’re sick of it or not. Sure, Netflix already has it 90-minute movie category, which is basically a carbon copy of the short film. But I think this makes things a lot clearer; The movie is only 90 minutes long sounds Longer than an ass short movie.