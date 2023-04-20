April 20, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Aishwarya arrive at Aditya Chopra’s home after the death of Pamela Chopra

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Aishwarya pictured at Aditya Chopra’s home.

New Delhi:

Veteran director Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra passed away on Thursday morning in Mumbai at the age of 74. A while ago, Amitabh Bachchan was spotted with his son, Abhishek, and daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai, at Aditya Chopra’s house to pay their last respects. . The Bachchan family shares a close relationship with the Chopra family. Amitabh Bachchan has starred in several successful films Kabhi Kabhi, series And two lovers, For example but not limited to. Abhishek, on the other hand, is Aditya’s childhood friend and was a part of always series. The first part of the movie changed his career path in the film industry. Not to miss Aishwarya, she was also a part of a hit movie produced by the legend Yash Johar and Ho Doom 2.

Apart from the Bachchan family, SRK was spotted with eldest son Aryan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kajol, Manisha Koirala, Kiron Kher and other stars at Aditya Chopra’s home after cremation.

Pamela Chopra’s last rites took place at 11 am today. The Chopra family’s statement read, “It is with heavy hearts that the Chopra family would like to inform you of the death of Pamela Chopra, 74, this morning. She was cremated at 11am today. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to ask for privacy at this moment of deep grief.” and thinking.”

Pamela Chopra has been hospitalized in Mumbai after being diagnosed with pneumonia, PTI reports. “She passed away today early this morning due to pneumonia due to acute respiratory distress syndrome. She was hospitalized for 15 days in the intensive care unit,” Dr. Prahlad Prabudisai told news agency PTI.

