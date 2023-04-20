Shanna Moakler takes a swipe at Kourtney Kardashian

By Christine Rendon for Dailymail.com





I’ve dealt severe blows over the past two years.

And Shanna Moakler took another shot at Kourtney Kardashian as she slammed the reality star for posting, “I have more kids than hers.”

After Moakler, 48, shared a selfie last week asking, “Is it Friday yet?” , a fan voted hoping Shana would one day receive a “huge apology” to Kourtney, 44, and Travis Parker’s new Hulu show for their wedding.

I hope one day you will receive a huge apology for what was said about the exploitative and money grabbing circus. “It was through hell.” “Kourtney filled the void for me.” #parentalalienationawareness, they commented.

Shana commented again: “She posted more of my babies then her own laugh.”

Shana has had a bumpy relationship with the children she shares with Parker.

The former couple, who were married from 2004 to 2008, have a son Landon, 19, and a daughter, Alabama, 17.

Shana also has a daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 24, from her previous relationship with boxer Oscar D.A. Hoya.

Atiana has remained in a close relationship with Travis, even after his split from Shana, and attended his wedding to Kourtney last year.

While Kourtney enjoys posting pictures of her husband’s kids, the three kids she shares with ex Scott Disick are more prominent on her account.

She has sons Mason and Ren and a daughter Penelope with her former long-term partner.

If the comment made it to Kourtney, she definitely didn’t bring it up.

On Tuesday, she celebrated her 44th birthday and showered the love of friends and family.

Her husband, Travis, shared another PDA-filled snap in celebration of her special day.

The racy photo captured the Blink-182 drummer getting her butt licked while basking in the sun in a thong bikini.

He posted the photo on his Instagram stories along with a tongue-in-cheek emoji.

He also participated in a montage of moments of their relationship while celebrating her birthday on the network.

‘soulmate. I am so grateful that you were born today. You deserve everything your heart desires. Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile. You stole my heart the moment we met. Happy birthday to the most beautiful and amazing woman to walk the face of the earth. I love you my wife.’

