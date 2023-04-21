Kourtney Kardashian licks the frosting on her cake as she continues to celebrate her 44th birthday

By Carly Johnson and Christine Rendon for Dailymail.com





Kourtney Kardashian called her 44th birthday on Tuesday, April 18 surrounded by her friends and family.

And on Thursday, the reality TV star treated fans to more snaps from her fun-filled evening at a classic arcade and bowling alley in Los Angeles.

Wearing a ‘Birthday Girl’ headband, Kourtney was photographed licking frosting on a delicious slice of cake before kicking back down the aisle with husband Travis Parker, 46.

The Poosh founder’s slideshow began with a cute shot of her and her youngest son, Reign, who is eight, blowing out the candles on her cake.

In the following shot, Kourtney’s little sister Chloe can be seen holding a 5ft 1in tall lady in her arms in the middle of the bowling alley.

Kourtney wore a black bodycon top and animal print leggings with a fur collar for the occasion.

Meanwhile, Khloe, 39, styled herself in distressed jeans and a chic white button-up shirt.

Kourtney then placed a cheek kiss on her beloved daughter Penelope, 10.

Reign, Penelope, and 13-year-old Mason are involved with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, who didn’t seem to be present at the Christmas gathering.

But Courtney Travis’ husband was out in full force and eagerly packed on PDA in the hallways.

One of the photos shows rocker Blink-182, 46, gazing at Kourtney’s curvaceous figure as they pose side by side.

Next, Kourtney entertained mom Kris Jenner, who dazzled raven in a white plaid bodysuit and her raven cut pixie cut.

Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian, 42, was also in attendance.

The 42-year-old SKIMS founder had a paper in front of her as she addressed the party-goers with the birthday girl right next to her.

Kim was holding a card that read, “I am proud to call you sister. I hope this makes up for all the other things I have called you.”

Last but not least, Kourtney included a sweet snap of herself with both Reign and Penelope.

Earlier in the day, she shared snaps from her romantic getaway to Santa Barbara in celebration of coming of age.

From a bedroom strewn with rose petals to a decadent chocolate cake, Kourtney and husband Travis lived in the lap of luxury as they celebrated her special day at the A-list certified San Ysidro Ranch.

Kourtney is sharing photos from the perfect trip to her Instagram account, with the caption, “Feeling overwhelmed with gratitude for all the love and birthday wishes.” Turning 44 was a dream.

The post started with a photo of their bedroom, where it looks very romantic with rose petals scattered on the floor and bed.

In the following post, Kourtney blows out the candles on a decadent chocolate cake topped with berries.

The blonde beauty flashed a smile as soon as she put out the three candles and settled into her chair.

While at the resort, she was also surprised by the mariachi band who sang Happy Birthday at her front door.

“Woke up from my birthday nap to this surprise,” Kourtney wrote in a video capturing their performance.

The reality star was surprised to see the band, and smiled in delight towards the camera as they serenaded her.

She also showed off the elaborate display of flowers and balloons given to her by her children.

Kourtney was greeted with a huge display of colorful tulips sitting under balloons that read “Happy Birthday Mom Love MPR.”

Looks like they were decorating her home in Los Angeles.

Kourtney, who turned 44 on April 18, received love letters from her family while celebrating her birthday on Tuesday.

Travis shared several recent photos with his new wife on Instagram, which he saw of them in bed together. The rocker added a hasty comment declaring his undying love for the little wonder.

Sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kylie Jenner, as well as mom Kris Jenner, also participated in the bidding.

My Soulmate started. I am so grateful that you were born today. You deserve everything your heart desires. Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile.

Parker then shared, “You stole my heart the moment we met.” Happy birthday to the most beautiful and amazing woman to walk the face of the earth. I love you my wife ❤️.

Kourtney then replied in the comments section, “I’m crying because you make me so happy.” I love you, my husband.