April 26, 2023 Horoscopes Feel “a bit negative” for three zodiac signs

On April 26, 2023, three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes because life seems a little negative. It’s hard to think of Jupiter as the source of anything but exhilarating expansiveness and open-minded generosity, however, on this day, April 26, 2023, Jupiter was put in the awkward position of being squared with the Moon. Transiting Moon Square Jupiter tends to bring us in touch with our struggles. Today is the day when we may spend a lot of time either feeling sorry for ourselves or going beyond our capabilities. Either we are overconfident in all the wrong ways, or we are a neurotic mess who believes little in ourselves.

This is an interesting transit because it brings up the negativity we have… towards ourselves. This is how this day goes wrong for many, especially for the three zodiac signs in particular. What is wrong today is that we exaggerate everything. We make promises we already know we can’t keep, we lack any kind of discipline and we end up paying the price for our arrogance and acting on impulse; As if this could make things better.

It may enter into our minds today that if we take a leap of faith, without overthinking things, we may have a solution to it all. We think not thinking things through is the best option in a way. Caution: it is not. Today, April 26, 2023, is the day we have to focus before making a decision, so having a transit like Jupiter square Moon is very bad news.

Some of us will escape the clutches of impulsive behavior and reckless action… those who will “live to tell” are not the zodiac signs mentioned here today. However, many of us are in for certain disasters and all because, during Moon Square Jupiter, we just can’t stop ourselves.

We are so determined to make the wrong choices because, for some reason, we believe those choices are right. That’s the real deal in willful ignorance, right there. What signs of the zodiac will fight for the right to be as wrong as possible? Let’s go over this now.

1. Cancer

(June 21 – July 22)

Today, April 26, 2023, could put you in the dangerous position of having to defend yourself. You feel wrongly accused of something, and it could be something as small as someone telling you you’re slacking or not making your end of the bargain.

During a square Moon transiting Jupiter, you will be so hasty in your reaction to this criticism that you will take on the person who ‘dares’ to confront you, and by the time the day is over, neither of you will know who is right or wrong or why you both are upset. to go so far. You are hypersensitive today and this will lead to impulsive decisions and assumptions. And herein lies the real danger, Cancer: You take on too much. Assumptions are not based on reality. You need to step back and think before you act.

2. Leo

(July 23 – August 22)

There’s no secret here that when we find out he’s loved, we’re going to lie. You have this in you, Leo, this has to be loved no matter what, and on this day, April 25, 2023, during the transit of square Moon Jupiter, you will pretend to be something you are not.

We call this misleading, and this is what you would do with someone on this day. This is because you want to love and respect this person which makes you show them a side of you that doesn’t exist in real life. You will lie about something just to make that person like you. You don’t care about the consequences and you don’t see them coming anyway. You’re ready to take a chance because you feel like you can control the situation… and the outcome. This day allows you to indulge in fantasy where you never get caught. Caution: This will not work.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 – December 21)

What’s wrong with you today, Sagittarius, is that you’re so confident that you’re arrogant. You don’t mean it, and on some level, you think you’re helping. The problem with your way of helping is that you tend to think you are some kind of messiah; You expect everyone to do the same because you believe in yourself so much that you can’t see how wrong you are or how out of the norm this day, April 26, 2023.

During the transit of the square Moon Jupiter, you will be at the height of overconfidence, and you will not see the forest for the trees, so to speak. You will lead people into disastrous situations because you have led them to believe that you are the expert and that they should listen to you. In your blind love of your opinion, you will end up ruining someone else’s chances. It’s not intentional, but it’s devastating.

Ruby Miranda Interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.