Shahrukh Khan, Salman, Aishwarya Aaradhya, Deepika Ranveer

A glimpse of the stars at Ambani’s party.

New Delhi:

No Ambani party was complete without a slew of Bollywood stars and Thursday night’s event was no different. Occasion- Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s ring ceremony. The guest list consisted of Bollywood A-listers – literally who. Shahrukh Khan skips the photoshoot. However, the star was clicked to enter the venue. Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri and his son Aryan posed happily in front of the cameras stationed at the venue. Salman Khan’s plus one for the party was his niece Alizeh Agnihotri. Bachchan is portrayed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter, Aaradhya. Amitabh Bachchan, who is in Riyadh for a major football event, was MIA from the bash. Superstar couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone showed off their festive outfits. Katrina Kaif has arrived minus her husband Vicky Kaushal.

See guest photos here:

He filmed Shahrukh Khan arriving at the venue.

Salman Khan with his niece Alizeh.

Gauri Khan with his son Aryan at the party.

Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone at the party.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her daughter, Aaradhya.

Most of the actresses appeared in white. Katrina Kaif looked stunning in white spark he sat. Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan chose a similar palette. As did Khushi Kapoor, who attended the party with sister Jhanvi. Janhvi added a touch of glamor to the party in an embellished gown Linga. The sisters came and stood together.

Katrina kaif party.

Sara Ali Khan at the party.

Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor at the party.

Ananya Panday with Arjun Kapoor and Orhan Outramani in party.

Ananya Panday with Arjun Kapoor and Orhan.

Other big guests at Ambani’s party included Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, who was probably the only star who attended the party in casual attire and sneakers. However, he did stand in front of the cameras. Karan Johar, without whom no ceremony is complete, was also clicked at the grand event.

Akshay Kumar at the party.

John Abraham at the party.

Karan Johar at the party.

Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal attended the party together. Neetu Kapoor was pictured at the party venue with his nephew Armaan Jain and wife Anisa Malhotra. Neetu Kapoor’s son Ranbir and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt, who were clicked at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding party last month, are missing from the post.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal at the party.

Neetu Kapoor with Armaan Jain and Anisa Malhotra

Director and Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao and singer Shreya Ghoshal were among the first guests at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement party.

Kiran Rao at the party.

Shreya Ghoshal at the party.

Anant is the son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. Radhika Merchant is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. The families announced in 2019 that Anant and Radhika are getting married.

