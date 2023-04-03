Dante Martin released from hospital after ROH supercard for Honor injury, praises for Tony Khan and AEW medical staff

AEW Dynamite

As reported, on Friday at ROH Supercard of Honor, Top Flight’s Dante Martin suffered a horrific injury, during a Reach for the Sky ladder match for the vacant ROH World Tag Team Championship. He injured his foot/ankle after hitting a Canadian destroyer off a stair bridge through stacked tables.

That same night, during the ROH Supercard of Honor media meeting, AEW CEO Tony Khan gave an update and indicated that Dante was in the hospital. Early Sunday morning, Dante took to Twitter and revealed that he’s now out of the hospital. He also paid tribute to AEW’s medical staff, Doc Sampson, and the president of AEW/ROH.

“Blessed to be working with a guy like TonyKhan. Great to see him right back out [of] Hospital last night! Thank you @DocSampson13 and the AEW Medical Staff!! Comeback Szn,” the 22-year-old tweeted.

Several wrestlers including Big Damo (FKA WWE’s Killian Dain), former MLW Tag Team Champion EJ Nduka, and Japanese wrestling legend Sima responded to his social media post, wishing him a speedy recovery.

Unfortunately, AEW/ROH has been plagued with injuries. Dante’s tag team partner and older brother, Darius, suffered a torn ACL in February 2021 before returning in March 2022, though he later got into a car accident, injured his leg, and was out for about eight months. One of AEW’s last Top Flight matches before Supercard of Honor was on the March 22 episode of “Dynamite”, where they faced AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns for the titles.