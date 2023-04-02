Ryuichi Sakamoto: The world famous Japanese composer dies at the age of 71 after suffering from cancer

Academy Award-winning Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has passed away at the age of 71

His death was announced by his management team on March 28. He has received treatment for cancer in recent years.

“We would like to share one of Sakamoto’s favorite quotes: ‘Ars longa, vita brevis.’ Art is long and life is short.”

Born in 1952 in Tokyo, Japan, the composer enjoyed the music of the Beatles in his early years as well as classical greats such as Bach.

He has played keyboards with the influential electronic Yellow Magic Orchestra, a band he co-founded in 1978.

But he is best known for his work on soundtracks, for which he has received several awards.

credit: Chiaki Nozu/WireImage/Getty Images

Sakamoto wrote the score and starred alongside David Bowie in the 1983 film Happy Birthday, Mr. Lawrence.

Four years later, he won a Golden Globe and an Oscar for Best Musical for his score for “The Last Emperor.”

He worked continuously until his later years, including on the score for the 2015 film The Revenant.

A music album from the author, curated by Revenant manager Alejandro González Iñárritu, is set for release on May 5.

In accordance with Sakamoto’s wishes, a funeral was held with his close family members, his management team said.

