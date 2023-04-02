Logan Paul enters the match against Seth Rollins on zipline

sports

April 2, 2023 | 12:56 a.m

Logan Paul entered his match at WrestleMania 39 against Seth Rollins on a zip line and it was one of the stunts he pulled off on Saturday night.

Paul will join by Prime’s mascot, who later turned out to be boxer KSI, at the start of the match and waited for Rollins to join him in the ring.

Once the two rivals entered the squared circle, things kicked in and the YouTube star will delight pro wrestling fans with his abilities.

The moment that caught the eyes of wrestling fans was when Paul and KSI set up the announcers’ table and laid Rollins on it.

Paul climbed to the top rope while KSI was preparing for a dedicated social media moment.

However, at the last second, Rollins got up and put KSI on the table and Paul sprayed his compatriot through the table.

As the match moved forward, Paul pinned Rollins to the floor near one turnbuckle and climbed to the top rope again to do something spectacular.

As Paul was trying to go coast to coast, he was met with a superkick from Rollins.

Rollins then hit a Curb Stomp finishing maneuver and defeated Paul via pinfall.

It appears that the match will end the feud between the WWE Superstars.

Paul admitted earlier in the week that his contract expired after WrestleMania and called out Tyson Fury.

Rollins may be in line for the WWE Championship depending on the outcome of Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes on Sunday night.





