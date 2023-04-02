April 2, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Sarah Polley asked her daughter to return her Oscar in an April Fool’s prank

Roxanne Bacchus April 2, 2023 2 min read
  • Written by Thomas Mackintosh
  • BBC News

photo caption,

Sarah Polley won Best Adapted Screenplay for Women Talking

Canadian filmmaker Sarah Polley shared a “cruel” April Fool’s joke that was played by none other than her 11-year-old daughter.

A message appeared on Saturday morning saying, “It is with deepest regret that we tell you this: The Oscar you received was the wrong one.”

Polley won Best Adapted Screenplay for Women Talking at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles last month.

The letter, posted on Twitter, requested that the letter be “mailed back” to California.

She said she could keep the prize for an extra week so she could “enjoy having it” in her home.

But in the end, it had to be returned so it could go to the “legitimate” winner: All Quiet on the Western Front.

“We’re sorry for your loss, but it’s fair to play with you TRUE Best Adapted Screenplay gets an Academy Award.”

Skip Twitter content, 1

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask your permission before uploading anything, as they may use cookies and other technologies. You may like to read Twitter Cookie Policy And privacy policy before admission. To view this content, choose “Accept and Continue”.

Twitter content end, 1

The film director behind All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger, got in on the joke.

“To save on postage costs because I live abroad, the Academy has asked me to give you my address so you can ship the Oscars directly,” he tweeted to Polly.

See also  Stephen DeKnight apologizes for 'toxic' Gina Ortega, something

“I will follow up shortly. Alright with you?”

Polly, who rose to fame as an actress in the 1990s, soon realizes that the letter was not written by the Academy, but by her daughter as an April Fool’s Day prank.

But she made it clear she wasn’t impressed – saying her 11-year-old daughter “swinged low” on April Fools’ Day.

“We feel it is wrong for you to have this on April 1st because you will most likely think it is a joke, and we feel that this is wrong, so another letter will be sent assuring you that this is not a joke,” the letter said.

“This is too harsh to be a joke, so we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Homage Among Thieves Scores Big Box Office Opening – The Hollywood Reporter

April 1, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
9 min read

Tetris Alexei Pajitinov and Henck Rogers reflect on their relationship

April 1, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Strength review: Amazon explains why society sucks for women

April 1, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Sarah Polley asked her daughter to return her Oscar in an April Fool’s prank

April 2, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Two giant black holes have opened up on the Sun, potentially sending winds of 1 million miles per hour to Earth

April 2, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Jordan Hawkins (ill) of UConn starts against Miami in the Final Four

April 2, 2023 Joy Love
1 min read

Happy with your PS Plus Essential games in April 2023?

April 2, 2023 Len Houle