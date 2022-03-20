Producers Guild Awards 2022 Winners (Live Update)

Apple Studios emerged as the biggest winner for what some say is an important prelude to the Oscars Saturday night, as “CODA” took home its top film award at the annual gala. Producers Guild Awards.

What started as a Sundance sales sensation directed by Sian Heder — a heart-wrenching story that follows the lone acoustic family member of a tribe of charismatic New England hunters — won the Daryl F. Zanuck Award for Best Film Production. Other notable winners at the Fairmont in Los Angeles include the Questlove “Summer of Soul” for a documentary, and the musical Leviathan “Encanto” for Best Animated Film Producers.

Succession won the Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Episodic Drama. Apple “Ted Lasso” continued its awards streak with a Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Television Comedy. HBO’s Mare of Easttown won the David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer for a Limited Series.

Powerful players including Universal Filmed Entertainment Group President Donna Langley, Neon President Tom Quinn, Marvel Studios President Physics and Post-Production Victoria Alonso, superstar producer Ryan Murphy and more were handed out before the awards were handed out.

Early in the evening, the PGA Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Lucasfilm founder George Lucas and current leader Kathleen Kennedy. He introduced longtime collaborator and Hollywood icon Steven Spielberg to the duo.

“I hope you feel the impact it has on your life and the lives of your children and grandchildren. And yes, George, we are now in an era when the great-grandchildren are watching Star Wars for the first time.” Kennedy, whose work received an astonishing 120 Academy Award nominations, called Lucas “my friend, mentor, and the greatest Jedi mentor ever.”

EGOT winner Rita Moreno has received the Stanley Kramer Award, for her groundbreaking career and off-screen life advocating for social justice.

I am not of religious faith. “For me, the movie was often a scripture that urged me to follow what Lincoln called the best angels of our nature,” Moreno said. “Fortunately, filmmakers continue to preach and never stop advocating questions of fairness and justice.”

Read the full list of winners:

Daryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Picture

“Being the Ricardos” (Amazon Studios)

Producer: Todd Black, Beja “Belfast” (focus features)

Producers: Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Pekka Kovacic, Tamar Thomas

Producers: Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Pekka Kovacic, Tamar Thomas “CODA” (Apple Originals Movies) *Winner

Producers: Philippe Rousselet, PGA, Fabrice Gianfermi, PGA, Patrick Wachsberger, PGA

“Don’t Look” (Netflix)

Producers: Adam McKay, Beja, Kevin Messik, Beja “Dune” (Warner Bros.)

Producers: Mary Parent, pga, Cale Boyter, pga, Denis Villeneuve, pga

Producers: Tim White, Beja, Trevor White, Bega, Will Smith, Bega

Producers: Sarah Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Sumner

Producers: Jane Campion, Beja, Tanya Segachian, Bega, Emile Sherman, Bega and Ian Canning, Bega, Roger Frapper, Bega

Producers: Julie Oh, Beja, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Beja

Producers: Steven Spielberg, Beja, Kristi Makusko-Krieger, Beja

Outstanding Producer Award for Theatrical Motion Picture

“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) *Winner

Producers: Yvett Merino, pga, Clark Spencer, pga “Luca” (Pixar)

Producers: Andrea Warren, Beja “Mitchell Against the Machines” (Netflix)

Producers: Phil Lord, Bega and Christopher Miller, Bega, Kurt Albrecht, BGA “Raya and the Last Dragon” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Producers: Osnat Shurer, pga, Peter Del Vecho, pga “Sing 2” (Lighting / Global Pictures)

Producers: Chris Meledandri, Beja, Janet Healy, Beja



Outstanding Producer Award for Documentary Images

“Boarding”

“first wave”

“escape”

“in the same breath”

“Rescue”

“Simple as water”

“Summer Soul” * winner

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer for Episodic Television – Drama

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (season 4)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus) – Season 2

“Squid Game” (Netflix) – Season 1

“Succession” (HBO) – Season 3 *Winner

Yellowstone (Paramount Network) – Season 4

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer for Episodic Television – Comedy

“Cobra Kai” (Netflix) – seasons 3 and 4

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO) – Season 11

“Hacks” (HBO Max) – Season 1

Producers: Jane Statsky, Paul W. Downs, Lucia Anello, Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, Joanna Callo, Andrew Low, David Heyman, Joe Mandy, Jessica Chavin “The Building Murders Only” (Hulu) – Season 1

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus) – Season 2 *Winner

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer for a Limited Television Series or Anthology

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO) *Winner

“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

“WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Outstanding Producer Award for Television or Streaming Motion Picture

“8 bit christmas”

Producers: Tim White, Bega, Trevor White, Bega, Alan Mandelbaum, Bega “Come from afar”

“Oslo”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“Singles all the way”

Producer: Joel S. Rice, BGA “Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: Making Wildflowers” ​​*Winner

Reality TV Outstanding Producer Award

“60 Minutes” (season 54)

“Allen v. Farrow” (season 1)

“The Beatles: Get Back” (Season 1) *Winner

“Queer Eye” (season 6)

“Stanley Tucci: The Search for Italy” (season 1)

Outstanding Producer Award for Live Entertainment, Variety, Painting, Stand-up, and Television

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Season 27)

“Dave Chappelle: The Closer”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (Season 8) *Winner

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (season seven)

“Saturday Night Live” (Season 47)

Outstanding Product Award for Game & Competition TV