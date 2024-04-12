Strange new worlds renewed, the end of the lower decks

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, currently in production on its third season, has been renewed by Paramount+ for a fourth season. Meanwhile, Star Trek: Lower Decks, the first Star Trek animated comedy, will conclude its run on the streamer with its fifth season, which will debut in the fall.

“Strange New Worlds” – Set in the years in which Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) took command of the USS Enterprise, features younger versions of several old characters, including Spock (Ethan Peck) and Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding ) and Kirk (Paul). Wesley) – has become a fan favorite since it premiered on Paramount+ in 2022. The series' second season, which included a musical and a crossover episode with “Lower Decks,” made Nielsen's chart of the 10 most-watched original series online for several weeks.

“On behalf of the cast and crew of Strange New Worlds, we are thrilled and grateful to continue our journeys together,” executive producers and showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers and executive producer Alex Kurtzman said in a statement. “We can't wait for you to join us and the crew of the Enterprise for another season of exploration and adventure.” The third season of Strange New Worlds will premiere in 2025.

“Lower Decks” charted entirely new territory for “Star Trek” when it debuted in 2020, as an animated comedy and series focusing on the junior officers of the USS Cerritos: Beckett Mariner (Towny Newsome), Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), Devanna Tendi (Noel Wells) and Sam Rutherford (Eugene Cordero). Set in the years following the feature film “Star Trek: Nemesis,” the series has featured the voices of many beloved “Star Trek” alumni, such as George Takei, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, John de Lancie, Wil Wheaton, and Armin Shimerman, Nana's Visitor and Robert Duncan MacNeil.

Given its premise, the conclusion of “Lower Decks” makes sense considering all four main characters received promos in Season 4. But in a letter to fans, Kurtzman and executive producer and showrunner Mike McMahon left the turbolift doors open to continue the stories of characters following their time at the bottom of the Starfleet pecking order.

“We still hope that even after Season 5, Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and the entire Cerritos crew will continue new adventures,” they said. “While five seasons of any series these days seems like a miracle, it's no exaggeration to say that every second we spent making this show was a dream come true.”

The “Star Trek” television universe, which Kurtzman oversees through his production company Secret Hideout and CBS Studios Productions, has enjoyed strong expansion since “Star Trek: Discovery” premiered in 2017. Along with “Strange New Worlds,” the TV series “Star Trek: Discovery” debuted in 2017. The TV movie “Star Trek: Section 31” recently wrapped production with star Michelle Yeoh, and the new series “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” will begin filming later this year.

“It has been incredibly rewarding to continue to build the Star Trek universe, and we are so grateful to Secret Hideout and our incredibly talented cast and producers,” said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President of Programming at Paramount+. Strange New Worlds has found the perfect blend of action, adventure, and humor. Likewise, Star Trek: Lower Decks brought laughter and a great deal of heart to the series over its four seasons. We can't wait for audiences to see what's in store for the crew of the USS Cerritos in this final season.

“Low Decks and Strange New Worlds are an integral part of the Star Trek franchise, expanding the boundaries of the universe and exploring exciting new worlds,” said David Stapf, president of CBS Studios. “We are extremely proud of both series because they honor the legacy of what Gene Roddenberry created nearly 60 years ago. We are so grateful to be working with Secret Hideout, Alex Kurtzman, Mike McMahan, Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers and the cast, crew, and artists who create these important and entertaining stories.” For fans around the world.