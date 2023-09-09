The former US Presidential bodyguard protects Prince Harry as the royal travels to Germany to open the Invictus Games

Former US presidential bodyguard Chris Sanchez is once again putting himself in the line of fire to protect Prince Harry in Germany.

The former Secret Service agent arrived with Harry on a British Airways flight from London and was at the front of the car that whisked him to his luxury hotel in Düsseldorf.

He was pictured alongside Harry as they left the airport after being escorted from the British Airways plane to a waiting car.

Since leaving royal life, Texas-born Sanchez has been Harry and Meghan’s main bodyguard and accompanies them on all their trips abroad and in the United States.

He works through his Houston-based private security company called Touchstone Global that provides business leaders and other VIPs with close protection.

Chris Sanchez – wearing a white shirt and black suit – accompanies Harry and Meghan on their trip to Dusseldorf for this year’s Invictus Games

Sanchez – with his hand on the car door – is a former US Secret Service agent, seen here protecting Barack Obama in Moneygall, Ireland, in 2011

Mr Sanchez previously revealed he was inspired to become a bodyguard after watching Clint Eastwood’s film In The Line Of Fire (pictured)

Sanchez spent five years as part of the US Secret Service, spending two and a half years with both Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

He is now Harry and Meghan’s main bodyguard, and was first seen tailing the couple at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands in 2022 after ‘Megxit’.

The tough bodyguard previously revealed he was inspired to join the Secret Service after watching Clint Eastwood’s film In the Line of Fire.

“I was fascinated by the whole Secret Service logo and the mystery of the Secret Service,” he said in an interview.

During his 14-year career, he became part of the security detail for President George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Sanchez was first seen with the couple when they attended the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands last year, their first joint overseas trip since “Megxit” when they chose to leave royal duties for life in California.

The burly former police officer often followed Meghan around when she went on a tour of the place.

He was always one step ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and gave orders to other members of the security detail who accompanied the couple.

Sanchez was also at the couple’s side when they engaged in what their spokesman described as a “near-disastrous chase during a visit to New York in May.”

A spokesman for the couple claimed that the paparazzi chase as they left the Ziegfeld Theater in New York City had put the lives of others in danger, and said they were involved in a “relentless” high-speed chase through the streets of Manhattan.

The Sussexes’ version of events was called into question by police who simply said their journey back to their private accommodation had been “difficult” but said no arrests had been made.

A US-based photo agency denied that its employees had caused problems for the couple.

Mr Sanchez watches as Harry and Meghan are greeted by a fan with a cuddly toy

The Duchess of Sussex, wearing a striped jacket, is followed by Mr. Sanchez last year

Prince Harry – in the back passenger side seat of a Range Rover – arrives at his hotel in Düsseldorf on Friday

A visible police presence has been established in the area around the Hyatt Regency Hotel – the first building on the right – for the prince’s arrival

Sanchez will accompany the prince when he makes his first official participation in the Invictus Games later today.

He is scheduled to meet the Mayor of Dusseldorf in the city’s city hall and sign the golden book reserved for VIP visitors.

Harry will later travel the three miles to the Merkur Spiel-Arena when he will officially open the Games in front of 500 competitors, friends and family.

Harry is scheduled to speak for seven minutes as he greets athletes from 21 countries.

The biggest cheer of the night is likely to be for the Ukrainian team, with organizers saying they expect “goosebumps” as they enter.

Grammy Award-winning rapper Macklemore will perform at the end of the ceremony, which will also include speeches by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Düsseldorf Mayor Dr. Stefan Keller.

More than 100,000 visitors are expected to attend the week-long games featuring wounded and disabled veterans as well as active duty personnel.

Harry will later take part in the German version of ‘Match of the Day’ where he will chat with the show’s hosts about the Invictus Games.