How to watch live broadcast online of the area of ​​interest

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

“The Zone of Interest,” which won best international film and best sound at the Academy Awards last Sunday, will become available to stream from home next month.

The film hits Max on April 5, and is also currently available to rent/purchase on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Jonathan Glazer's acclaimed film revolves around Commander Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel) and his wife Hedwig (Sandra Höller) who live a “dream life” with their children in a house that seems perfect – except for the fact that it is located directly next to Auschwitz. concentration camp.

It's the latest Holocaust film to get love from the Academy. The film entered the Academy Awards with five nominations, including Best Picture and Best Feature Film, and is the only film to cross over into both categories this year, which likely helped it secure the international statue. It is also the first time a British film has won this category. Meanwhile, one of the biggest shocks of the night was that Tarn Wheelers and Johnny Byrne won the Best Soundtrack award for the film, which many expected would go to Oppenheimer.

Glazer gave the most political speech of Oscars night, using his time on stage to condemn the war between Israel and Hamas. “All of our choices have been made to reflect and confront us in the present,” the British director said, according to the official text of the academy’s speech. “Not at what they did then, but at what we are doing now.” “Our film shows where dehumanization leads to its worst. It has shaped all of our past and present. And now, we stand here as men refuting their Judaism and the Holocaust, hijacked by the occupation that led to the struggle of so many innocent people. Whether the victims of October – whether the victims of October 7 in Israel or the attack The ongoing attacks on Gaza, all the victims of this dehumanization, how do we resist?

Stream “The Zone of Interest” on Max starting April 5.