March 14, 2024

“General Hospital” star Robyn Bernard has died at the age of 64 in California

Roxanne Bacchus March 14, 2024

by Nicholas McIntyre

March 14, 2024 at 12:44 AM ET

Robyn Bernard, best known for her role on the TV series “General Hospital,” has died. She was 64 years old.

Bernard's body was found in an “open field behind a business” in San Jacinto, California, on Tuesday morning, according to the British newspaper the Daily Mail. To a press release From the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

The actress, who played Terry Brooke on the long-running series, was pronounced dead at 4:08 a.m.

The coroner's office identified Bernard using her fingerprints after police were called to conduct a death investigation. According to TMZ.

The newspaper reported that an autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday, but toxicology results could take weeks.

No foul play is suspected in her death.

Bernard was born on May 26, 1959, in Gladewater, Texas before beginning her acting career, appearing in several small television roles including “Diva,” “Simon & Simon,” and “Betty Blue.”

In 1984, she was cast on “General Hospital” as Terry Brooke, also known as Terry O'Connor, holding the role for 145 episodes until she left the show in 1990.

Other projects Bernard has worked on have included appearances in “Whiz Kids,” “The Facts of Life,” “Tour of Duty,” and “Kings for a Day.”

Bernard starred as a psychiatrist in the 2002 film Voices from High School, which would be her last role, and has since remained out of the Hollywood spotlight.

She is survived by her father, Jerry Wayne Bernard, and her sisters, Crystal and Scarlett.

