Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA and Shania Twain prepare for Glastonbury Festival

Dua Lipa

Francis Speaker/CBS

Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA are set to headline the 2024 Glastonbury Music Festival, with country music star Shania Twain playing what is being called a “legendary slot” at the English festival.

This year's edition will once again be held at Worthy Farm in Somerset in southwest England. It will feature a range of music across genres from June 26 to 30.

Dua Lipa will make her first ever appearance on the iconic Pyramid Stage, where she will headline Friday night. Coldplay return to the Pyramid Stage for the first time since 2016 on Saturday night, which will make the band the first ever act to headline Glastonbury five times. SZA will close out the festival as the headliner on Sunday night in her Glastonbury debut. That afternoon, Twain will perform at the festival for the first time at the famous “Place of Legend.”

“Everyone always talks about it being the pinnacle of festival openings,” Twain told BBC News. “The only advice everyone gives me is to bring my rain boots.” She joked that she might “get herself a little pony and go around the festival.”

Avril Lavigne, Cyndi Lauper and Camila Cabello will also make their Glastonbury festival debut, while boyband Seventeen will become the first K-pop group to take the festival's main stage.

Other featured artists include the likes of LCD Soundsystem, Little Simz, PJ Harvey, Afrobeats star Burna Boy, and Janelle Monae.

Disclosure, Nitin Sawhney, Orbital, Paloma Faith, Peggy Gou, James Blake, The Streets, Barry Can't Swim, Honey Dijon, Bonobo, and Faithless are also among the acts set to entertain the Glastonbury crowd.