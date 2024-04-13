April 13, 2024

WWE SmackDown spoiler lineup for episode 12/4/24

Roxanne Bacchus April 13, 2024 2 min read

WWE is gearing up for the April 12, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown. Now, we've got a spoiler list and all the backstage notes you need before the show.

Shawn Sapp behind Fightful's paywall noted that tonight's SmackDown has a lot in store for fans. The lineup for next week's show is as follows:

WWE SmackDown Lineup (4/12) Spoiler:

  • Cody Rhodes is scheduled to participate in a promotional clip.
  • A Contenders Championship match is scheduled to take place featuring LA Knight, Santos Escobar and Bobby Lashley.
  • Bloodline will have an in-ring promo.
  • Cameron Grimes will face Braun Breaker in a match.
  • Bayley is expected to do a promo.
  • Naomi will compete against Tiffany Stratton.
  • A team match, details of which are kept secret to avoid spoilers.
  • Another championship match is scheduled to take place between Kevin Owens, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio.

WWE SmackDown (4/12) Backstage Notes:

  • Dan Engler is scheduled to officiate the main event.
  • Johnny Gargano vs. Angle is set for WWE Speed.
  • A dark match is scheduled for Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio.
  • Jey Uso will face Solo Sekoa in another dark match.
  • WWE has arranged a simpler, smaller screen setup for tonight's SmackDown.

Another spoiler for WWE SmackDown (4/12):

  • The main event match will span two segments.
  • One segment is devoted to each of the women's tag match and the Braunbreaker match.
  • A tag team match, again redacted to avoid spoilers, will feature Piper Niven and Chelsea Green versus Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.
  • Tama Tonga is said to be in Detroit tonight, according to PWInsider.
  • Two producers are assigned to each trailer, which may indicate fitness.
We'll have to see how it goes when they tape the show later tonight. If anything, it will make for a night of headline-grabbing events. For more updates, please keep checking back with us here at Ringside News.

As a reminder, Ringside News will have live, ongoing coverage of the show in our SmackDown Results Center.

