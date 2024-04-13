Roman paintings found in Pompeii 2,000 years after the volcanic eruption

Rare, centuries-old Roman paintings have been uncovered in the ruins of Pompeii.

The frescoes were found in a dining room in the ruined city buried under ash after a catastrophic volcanic eruption in 79 AD. The room, about 50 feet long and 20 feet wide, opened onto a courtyard with an unroofed room and a long staircase attached to the wall. First floor, according to Pompeii Archaeological Park.

Archaeologists described the room as stunning, surrounded by elegant black walls and decor displaying mythological themes inspired by the Trojan War. The museum said in a statement that the space was discovered in Block No. 10 of the ninth section of the site, which was only recently excavated. New release.

“The walls were painted black to prevent the smoke from the oil lamps from being visible on the walls,” park director Gabriel Zütztregel said in the press release. “People would gather for dinner after sunset. The dim light of the lamps had the effect of making the pictures seem to move, especially after a few glasses of good Campania wine.”

A huge pile of building materials was found beneath the arches of the stairs, which displayed a pair of gladiators drawn in charcoal.

Paintings depicting Helen of Troy, Cassandra

The paintings depict Helen of Troy among other Greek figures.

The statement added that the work presents themes of heroism through the role played by heroes and gods in the Trojan War, in addition to themes of fate and the idea that humans can change their destiny.

Other characters include Cassandra, daughter of Priam and Hecuba, king and queen of Troy. In Greek mythology, she had the gift of seeing the future but was cursed by the god Apollo for being unable to change upcoming events after rejecting him.

“The legendary couples provided ideas for conversations about the past and life, and they seemed to be only of a romantic nature,” Zochtregel said. “Indeed, they point to the relationship between the individual and fate: Cassandra who can see the future but no one believes her, and Apollo who sides with the Trojans against the Greek invaders, but, being a god, cannot guarantee victory.”

Another discovery that was revealed was that two houses were connected in front of the living rooms that were renovated when the eruption occurred.

When was Pompeii discovered?

Spanish military engineer Roque Joaquín de Alcubierre discovered (re)excavated Pompeii in 1748. The amphitheater and inscription bearing the city's name were among the first excavations.

The city was buried under rubble in 79 AD after the eruption of Volcano Vesuvius, which killed thousands.