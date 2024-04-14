Bertrand Rindouf Petrov/Getty Images

Rebecca Ferguson has shared an update on what happened after revealing that one of her co-stars “screamed” at her during filming and broke down in tears.

In a new interview, the movie star like Sand Dunes: Part Two And Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning She talks about the panic among her former co-stars, fearing they will come after them.

“Number one, yeah, I kind of enjoyed the catch,” Ferguson said. Jess Cagle Show. “But what I've realized even at my age now – 21 – is that it doesn't matter. I definitely think I'm more open-minded. I also know where my boundaries are. But the point of the interview wasn't to find the person – of course, people would be interested in them. But I was Excited by the question, which was a very good question [Josh Smith]. Because the point was: Is there a point in your career where you've been treated in a way where you've changed your decision – this is how I put it myself – where you want change, or you won't accept it? It was a clear moment for me to work with this person.

She continued, “But I got phone calls from amazing co-stars I worked with, 'You understand what I did, right?!' And I was like, 'Oh my God. No, I didn't think so. I mean, it's not my responsibility, to be honest. I don't really care.' You know, 'You're great, but my story is my story, and if you're a good person, don't worry about it.'”

“It was Meryl Streep, and everyone knows it,” Cagle joked, to which Ferguson responded with a laugh: “Damn!”

Watch Ferguson's full interview in the video below.