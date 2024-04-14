Bertrand Rindouf Petrov/Getty Images
Rebecca Ferguson has shared an update on what happened after revealing that one of her co-stars “screamed” at her during filming and broke down in tears.
In a new interview, the movie star like Sand Dunes: Part Two And Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning She talks about the panic among her former co-stars, fearing they will come after them.
“Number one, yeah, I kind of enjoyed the catch,” Ferguson said. Jess Cagle Show. “But what I've realized even at my age now – 21 – is that it doesn't matter. I definitely think I'm more open-minded. I also know where my boundaries are. But the point of the interview wasn't to find the person – of course, people would be interested in them. But I was Excited by the question, which was a very good question [Josh Smith]. Because the point was: Is there a point in your career where you've been treated in a way where you've changed your decision – this is how I put it myself – where you want change, or you won't accept it? It was a clear moment for me to work with this person.
She continued, “But I got phone calls from amazing co-stars I worked with, 'You understand what I did, right?!' And I was like, 'Oh my God. No, I didn't think so. I mean, it's not my responsibility, to be honest. I don't really care.' You know, 'You're great, but my story is my story, and if you're a good person, don't worry about it.'”
“It was Meryl Streep, and everyone knows it,” Cagle joked, to which Ferguson responded with a laugh: “Damn!”
Watch Ferguson's full interview in the video below.
“Communicator. Music aficionado. Certified bacon trailblazer. Travel advocate. Subtly charming social media fanatic.”
More Stories
Roman paintings found in Pompeii 2,000 years after the volcanic eruption
WWE SmackDown spoiler lineup for episode 12/4/24
Strange new worlds renewed, the end of the lower decks