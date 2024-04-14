April 14, 2024

Taylor Swift shows her support for boyfriend Travis Kelce at Coachella while wearing a New Heights hat.

Roxanne Bacchus April 14, 2024 2 min read

The couple attended the arts and music festival together on April 13

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelsey Landed in the desert to Coachella -And their spells are ready for the festival!

The 34-year-old “Lavender Haze” singer and her 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end boyfriend. Display on a popular screen They appeared at a music festival outside Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, April 13, in various ensembles while wearing comfortable desert gear.

Both Swift and Kelsey wore baseball caps during the festival outing, and in a nice touch, the singer wore dark green new Horizons Cap, showed her support for her boyfriend Podcast with his brother Jason Kelsey.

Photos from the night, as well as fan videos, captured Swift — who wore her hat backwards and in her usual fashion during the evening — wearing the item, along with A user on X (formerly Twitter) posts a clip of the pair at Coachella next to the shot Travis wears the same hat. However, during the night of the festival, the Kansas City Chiefs player opted for a white hat with the words “Happy Gilmore” on the front.

Aside from the headwear, Swift looked effortlessly cool in an all-back look consisting of a tank top with ripped denim shorts, an oversized leather bomber jacket and matching black sneakers. Meanwhile, Travis wore a clashing ensemble of an open plaid shirt over a white T-shirt with striped pants and white Chucks.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the Neon Carnival held during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 13, 2024 in Thermal, California.

The couple was seen in different Videos Concertgoers posted on X (formerly Twitter) hugging and dancing together at Coachella as they watched Ice Spicegroup, along with Dom Dolla and Jungle's. The pair were also seen in the clip Kissing in the stands During Bleacher's performance.

Swift and Kelce, who have been dating for nearly a year, have been keeping a relatively low profile while Swift has been on a break from her Eras Tour, and Kelce is preparing for film Are you smarter than celebrities?

They've been spotted on several dates in the past few weeks, including When they were in the Bahamas in March. A source told People at the time that the trip was “A much needed break “For both.”

During a boat outing on their vacation, Swift and Kelsey held it together Summery and casual in appearance. The Grammy winner wore a beige polo baseball cap over her braided ponytail, a baby pink floral print tank top and white shorts. She finished her look with sunglasses and a pair of Cedar & Hyde Mercantile Marea Cruzado Wave Sole sandals with an emerald green center.

Kelce kept it simple in a white T-shirt, blue-dyed shorts, sunglasses, and loafers.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Taylor Swift at the 2024 Grammy Awards

Swift will resume her Eras Tour on May 9 when she heads to Paris for the European leg. This of course comes after the release of her next album, Section of tortured poetsdropped on April 19.

During 2024 Grammy AwardsShe surprised the audience by announcing the album, while she received the award for Best Pop Vocal Album midnight.

During her speech, Swift thanked her fans for their support midnight She said she wanted to return the favor by telling them a secret she'd been keeping for two years: the details of her new album.

