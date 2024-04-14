Taylor Swift shows her support for boyfriend Travis Kelce at Coachella while wearing a New Heights hat.

The couple attended the arts and music festival together on April 13

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelsey Landed in the desert to Coachella -And their spells are ready for the festival!

The 34-year-old “Lavender Haze” singer and her 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end boyfriend. Display on a popular screen They appeared at a music festival outside Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, April 13, in various ensembles while wearing comfortable desert gear.

Both Swift and Kelsey wore baseball caps during the festival outing, and in a nice touch, the singer wore dark green new Horizons Cap, showed her support for her boyfriend Podcast with his brother Jason Kelsey.

Photos from the night, as well as fan videos, captured Swift — who wore her hat backwards and in her usual fashion during the evening — wearing the item, along with A user on X (formerly Twitter) posts a clip of the pair at Coachella next to the shot Travis wears the same hat. However, during the night of the festival, the Kansas City Chiefs player opted for a white hat with the words “Happy Gilmore” on the front.

Aside from the headwear, Swift looked effortlessly cool in an all-back look consisting of a tank top with ripped denim shorts, an oversized leather bomber jacket and matching black sneakers. Meanwhile, Travis wore a clashing ensemble of an open plaid shirt over a white T-shirt with striped pants and white Chucks.