Ariana Grande asks fans to stop sending hate to people in her life amid 'Eternal Sunshine' album release

Ariana Grande just released her new album Eternal sunshineShe has a message for her fans as they dissect the lyrics of her songs.

Amid the release of her new music, Grande took some time to address her fans who seem to be sending harsh messages to people the singer may be referring to in her songs.

“I just wanted to say that anyone sending hate messages to people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me and is doing the exact opposite of what I would ever encourage (and is also completely misinterpreting the intent behind the music)…” Grande wrote in a statement she posted on Her Instagram Stories.

“I ask you not to do that,” she continued. It's not how you support me. It's the opposite. Although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it is also woven together with a streak of deep, sincere love. If you can't hear it, please listen closely. ”

Eternal sunshine It is Grande's first album since then Attitudeswas released in October 2020. In a recent interview, Grande said she has no intention of producing more music, but with Hollywood strikes temporarily halting production evilI teamed up with Max Martin in New York City, and magic happened.

“It all started flowing, and after our first week together, I kept going into the studio every day on my own, and it kept happening organically in that way, so I just decided to respond and listen to that, and I thought maybe it should come out if it was coming out of me that way.” Zack Sang Show. “Maybe it should be shared that way.”