February 14, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a new website

Roxanne Bacchus February 13, 2024 2 min read

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Foundation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a big career leap. No, Markle is not answering the call suit Nation and return to representation. And no, Prince Harry is not writing a follow-up memoir called Here's who said what. We are not lucky. Instead, they launched a sleek new version of their website. This is also a huge accomplishment, so please give it up for them.

The “royal” couple has been dropped from Sussexroyal.com It can now be found at sussex.com. It's cleaner. “This site was created in 2020 and outlines the career paths of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before their move to the United States,” the pop-up on their old website says. It then redirects you to Sussex.com, where the real business happens.

What is real work? Well, their About section says that Harry and Meghan's office is “shaping the future through business and philanthropy.” Their biographies highlight their philanthropic work through their Archwell Foundation and their status as creators (hers is a podcaster, he's a memoirist). There's also a news section, in case you want to know what's happened recently. He gave Harry his NFL Man of the Year award this month!

I assume they revamped their online presence for the same reason every freelancer does: they were looking for a new job. If that's the case, you've succeeded. It was announced on Tuesday that Meghan has signed a new podcast contract with Lemonada Media. according to Delivery timeShe will launch a new podcast with the company that will distribute her old podcasts, prototypes, On all podcast platforms.

Take this as a sign to get rid of your Squarespace account and update your website. You never know when a big streaming deal might be around the corner.

This article has been updated.

