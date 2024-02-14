Revealing the cause of death of Nick and Aaron Carter's sister

Christy Leibovitz/Getty Images

Bobby Jean Carter's cause of death has been revealed by the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's Department in Florida.

The sister of Nick and Aaron Carter died on December 23 at the age of 41. According to the report I got the peopleBobby Jean's death was due to “intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine.”

The report states that Bobbie Jean's roommate last saw her at 6:30 a.m. and by 7 a.m. found her unresponsive. Bobby Jean was later pronounced dead at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa. The report revealed part of her medical history, including a diagnosis of schizophrenia.

Jane Carter, Bobbi Jane's mother, confirmed the news of her daughter's death to TMZ.

“I was devastated to learn of the sudden death of my daughter Bobbi Jane; I will need time to process the terrible reality that this is happening for the third time.

Days later, Nick released a heartfelt statement dedicated to Bobbi Jean.

“To my big sister Poppy. You had a great sense of humor, and a lively spirit. “Growing up, you were my child, and you were my best friend,” Angel wrote in an open post that was later shared on Instagram. “Life wasn't fair to you, this What I know. Sometimes, it feels like you never got a chance, no matter what.

The Carter family has suffered the loss of family members over the years. Aaron was found dead in his home at the age of 34 in 2022. In 2012, their brother Leslie also died.

Bobbie Jean was one of the featured family members on the E! reality series. Pete Carter. Over the years, Bobbi Jean has spoken out about her addiction issues, documented her struggles on the show and got into trouble with the law for theft in early 2023.