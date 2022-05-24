Stephen Tyler, 74, is in rehab after he relapsed after taking pain pills after foot surgery

On Tuesday, Aerosmith announced that their striker Stephen Tyler had entered a treatment program after relapsing on painkillers following foot surgery.

The four-time Grammy-winning band released a statement informing fans that they must cancel their first set of June-July Las Vegas residencies at Park MGM as the 74-year-old rocker focuses on his health and recovery.

The statement “As many of you know, our beloved brother Stephen has for many years worked soberly.” Read.

We’ll continue our dates for 2022 starting in September, and we’ll let you know about any further updates as soon as possible. We are devastated because we upset many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel long distances to try out our shows.

Thank you for your understanding and support, Stephen, during this time. If you purchased your tickets via Ticketmaster, your money will be refunded and you will receive an email shortly with the details, otherwise please contact the point of purchase for information on refunds.

The Boston group – which includes Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford – is hoping Stephen will recover ahead of their next scheduled concert on September 4 at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor.

