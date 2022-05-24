May 24, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Health update! On Tuesday, Aerosmith announced that their first player, Stephen Tyler, was in treatment after relapses of taking painkillers after foot surgery (pictured in 2019).

Stephen Tyler, 74, is in rehab after he relapsed after taking pain pills after foot surgery

Roxanne Bacchus May 24, 2022 2 min read

Stephen Tyler, 74, enters rehab after relapse on pain pills after foot surgery… as Aerosmith cancels June and July concerts in Las Vegas

Written by Cassie Carpenter for Dailymail.Com

Posted: | updated:

On Tuesday, Aerosmith announced that their striker Stephen Tyler had entered a treatment program after relapsing on painkillers following foot surgery.

The four-time Grammy-winning band released a statement informing fans that they must cancel their first set of June-July Las Vegas residencies at Park MGM as the 74-year-old rocker focuses on his health and recovery.

The statement “As many of you know, our beloved brother Stephen has for many years worked soberly.” Read.

Health update! On Tuesday, Aerosmith announced that their first player, Stephen Tyler, was in treatment after relapses of taking painkillers after foot surgery (pictured in 2019).

We’ll continue our dates for 2022 starting in September, and we’ll let you know about any further updates as soon as possible. We are devastated because we upset many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel long distances to try out our shows.

Thank you for your understanding and support, Stephen, during this time. If you purchased your tickets via Ticketmaster, your money will be refunded and you will receive an email shortly with the details, otherwise please contact the point of purchase for information on refunds.

The Boston group – which includes Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford – is hoping Stephen will recover ahead of their next scheduled concert on September 4 at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor.

'We're really sorry': The four-time Grammy-winning band released a statement informing fans that they must cancel their first set of June-July Las Vegas residencies at Park MGM as the 74-year-old rocker focuses on his work. Health and recovery (pictured in 2019)

See also  Oscars 2022 Live Updates: The red carpet has begun! Watch the live broadcast here!

‘We’re really sorry’: The four-time Grammy-winning band released a statement informing fans that they must cancel their first set of June-July Las Vegas residencies at Park MGM as the 74-year-old rocker focuses on his work. Health and recovery (pictured in 2019)

“We will continue our dates for 2022 starting in September, and we will let you know of any further updates as soon as possible,” the statement read. We are devastated because we upset many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel long distances to try out our shows. Thank you for your understanding and support to Stephen during this time

“We will continue our dates for 2022 starting in September, and we will let you know of any further updates as soon as possible,” the statement read. We are devastated because we upset many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel long distances to try out our shows. Thank you for your understanding and support, Stephen during this time.”

advertisement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Bruce Springsteen and E Street announce their 2023 tour

May 24, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Belfry are adored at Greg Berlanti’s Hollywood Walk of Fame

May 24, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Parker jumping off the yacht after the wedding

May 23, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Stephen Tyler, 74, is in rehab after he relapsed after taking pain pills after foot surgery

May 24, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
1 min read

‘Sharkcano’: NASA captures eruption of undersea volcano, home to two species of shark

May 24, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

QB Aaron Rodgers wasn’t a starter for the Green Bay Packers, but coach Matt LaFleur isn’t worried

May 24, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Microsoft has announced a brand new desktop PC with Arm and Arm-dev tools

May 24, 2022 Len Houle