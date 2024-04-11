Prince William shares first social media message after Kate's update

April 11, 2024

Roxanne Bacchus April 11, 2024 2 min read

Prince William shares first message on social media weeks after Kate Middleton's diagnosis

Prince William He returned to social media for a special purpose.

For the first time since then Kate Middleton After she was diagnosed with cancer on March 22, William shared his first message on social media in tribute English football player Rachel DalyWho is retiring from playing with the women's national team after eight years.

The 41-year-old reshared the Aston Villa player's message to him April 10 Instagram Story“Thank you for so many memorable performances with @lionesses and @racheldaly3,” she wrote.

“Lots of goals for Villa now,” he added, before signing off with a simple 'W'.

William's message marks the first post on the Prince and Princesses of Wales's joint Instagram account since Kate's video updating the world on her health journey three and a half weeks ago. In the video, the 42-year-old shared that she was diagnosed with an unnamed type of cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery in January, and that she began preventive chemotherapy.

“This has of course been a huge shock, and William and I have done everything we can to address and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” Kate – who shares Prince George,10, Princess Charlotte8, and Prince Louis, 5 years old, with William – he said in the video. “As you can imagine, this took some time.”

