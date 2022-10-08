Beyoncé classifies the accusation as Right Said Fred

They made it hot.

Beyoncé set the record straight after British pop duo Right Said Fred said she was Too arrogant to ask for permission To try out their flashy song “I’m Too Sexy” for her new album.

In a statement to The Post, the “Break My Soul” hit maker, 41, denied the claim, calling it “incredibly insulting.”

“Comments made by Right Said Fred that ‘I’m so sexy’ was used in ‘Alien Superstar’ without permission are incredibly false and insulting,” Beyoncé’s team told The Post.

The group, formed in 1989 by brothers Fred and Richard Verbras, accused the singer of using her hit 1992 hit for her song “Alien Superstar,” the sun mentioned.

The song was part of her hit album “Renaissance”, which It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 . chart in August after that It was leaked online two days before its release in July.

The British duo say Beyoncé’s new song “Alien Superstar” sounds very similar to her song “I’m Too Sexy”. Magic movie

Beyoncé’s team said that permission was requested and granted, and the group was subsequently paid.

Not only were they given permission to use it, but they publicly spoke of their gratitude for being on the album. For their song, there was no use for vocals, only the composition was used.

“Permission was requested from their publisher on May 11, 2022, and the publisher agreed to use on June 15, 2022. They were paid for use in August 2022.”

“The copyright percentage of Right Said Fred’s book regarding the use of ‘I’m So Sexy’ is a huge part of the composition,” Beyoncé’s team said.

“Collectively, Kitab al-Haq Saeed Farid is owned by more than any other single writer and they are credited with authoring the book. The statement concluded that this accusation is false.

Beyonce

Right Said Fred found the supposed song samples to be particularly troubling as previous artists had reportedly requested permission to include the track. “Everyone, Drake and Taylor Swift, come to us,” the pop sister insisted.

In fact, Drake sampled the track for his 2021 hit song “Way 2 Sexy” while Swift used the song in her 2017 single “Reputation” titled “Look What You Made Me Do.”

This isn’t the first time Beyoncé has been accused of plagiarizing music for her “Renaissance.”

Prior to the album’s release in July, Singer Kellys accused of Beyoncé She allegedly used a sample from her 2000 song “Get Along With You” without her permission. The “Milkshake” singer claims to have discovered the specimen found in Bey’s Restaurant The song “Energy” When did the whole world.

Knowles has Since sample removal from the track.