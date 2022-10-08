Alan Moore says that fascination with superheroes is a precursor to fascism

Comic geeks won’t like it… One of the greatest writers of the Crusades says our fascination with superheroes is reeling in the lands of Nazi Germany.

Actually… we’re talking about Alan Moorewho has written some of the most popular comic books/series of the 20th century – including “The Watchmen”, “V for Vendetta”, “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” and the very popular Batman piece…and much more.

The man is an absolute legend in the business world…but as he gets older – and turns away from writing comics – he’s becoming more and more cynical about the profession he helped shape…and these recent remarks multiply what he sees as a problem.

That is, he talks about fascism … and how he feels like a superhero, in general, gives way to extreme political ideology – and not only that, but how Absolute obsession with them In Hollywood it’s a sign for the worst…at least for him anyway.

For starters, AM kinda feasts on adults who love this stuff… saying, “Hundreds of thousands of adults [are] Line up to watch characters and situations created to entertain 12-year-olds – that’s it I was Always boys – 50 years ago.

He went on to say that there was a lot of headlines emerging in the late 20th century that said comics had "growed up", but he refutes it with this… Comics that cater to the emotional age of the audience in the other direction."

Alan got to his point with this comment… “I said around 2011 that I thought it would have serious and troubling repercussions for the future if millions of adults were queuing to see Batman Movies. Because that kind of childhood–which urges simpler times, simpler facts–can often be a precursor to fascism.”

pointing to Donald TrumpThe company’s presidency and the sheer number of superhero movies pumped in at the time (and since). That’s why, in part, he says he’s finished with the comics… apparently because they do more harm than good, subconsciously.

As for what he gets with the whole superheroes – they’re fascists – it’s an old, nauseously debated argument… that you can read about. over here.

Essentially, some argue that superheroes – by their very nature and their stories – support the idea that one person exercises absolute power over society… but does so for the greater good. It’s very present in weeds at a social level, but this POV has been around for a while.