“SNL” sends contestants over the edge with “So you think you’re not going to pass!”

“Saturday Night LiveHis show opened this week by testing the mood of contestants reading the headlines on a game show called So You Think You Won’t Go! ”

“Have you noticed that everyone around you is angry and crazy? People are flipping at the target, the stabbing is back and the only thing that can make us happy is watching an exciting show about Jeffrey Dahmer,” Morgan Frigerle, played by Bowen Yang, noting A duo of the latest true crime shows on Netflixand “The Beast: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” and “Conversations with a Murderer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes”.

“We’re living on the edge of a cliff, and I’m here tonight to push us forward while we play” So you think you’re not going to explode! Bowen says Freegirl.

The fantasy game show gathered a group of contestants called “the only people in America who haven’t taken pictures yet.”

One contestant, Kayla, played by Chloe Feynman, is a mother who says she’s curious. She told Freegirl that she has four children and doesn’t have time to worry about anything else.

Then Kayla reads a series of headlines related to the Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker A study found that “86% of children today say that when they grow up, their dream job is influential.”

“This sounds stupid, but my kids play video games,” says Fineman’s Kayla as she grows agitated.

Next, Yang’s Freegirl showed a clip from the “Super Mario Bros movie.” tractor Released this week featuring Chris Pratt voicing Mario, the famous Italian plumber in the game.

“It’s supposed to be Italian! That’s like everything,” Kayla exclaims after hearing Pratt’s performance. Then she picked up and hit a flight attendant who was standing nearby.

The next contestant is Dale, played by Kenan Thompson who is placed in front of a table of things that he can easily sweep across the floor. Yang’s Freegirl begins by saying, “This week, Elon Musk…” before Dale interrupts him screaming and sweeps all the breakable items off the table. “This guy needs to shut his mouth!” Dale Thompson shouted.

After sending another contestant over the edge with addresses around Kanye West’s latest fashion The show, during which he and several black models dressed himself and several black models in T-shirts that read “White Lives Matter,” Yang’s Freegirl joked, “When we get back, we’ll show the 80-year-old an episode of ‘Euphoria.'”

Then the cast of the sketch gathered for the show’s signature catchphrase, “Live… from New York. It’s Saturday night!”