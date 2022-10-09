Harley Quinn voice actor criticizes Chris Pratt’s Mario: ‘It must be Charles’

Criticize a prominent voice actor nintendo And the lighting for not using Nintendo veteran Charles Martinet as the voice of Nintendo’s mascot in the upcoming animated movie.

Tara Strong, who is one of the most active voice actors thanks to her roles as Harley Quinn, Timmy Turner (Fairly Odd Parents) and Twilight Sparkle (My Little Pony) among dozens of others, posted several tweets in support of Martinet following the release of The first trailer for Super Mario Bros.

“It must be Charles,” Strong tweeted, posting a photo of the two actors together holding a picture of Mario My Little Pony.

Super Mario Bros. Movie – World Premiere

In another tweet, Strong more directly criticized Nintendo and the Illumination, saying: “Voice actors – I’m going to put my heart and soul into this for at least 20 years, help sell billions of goods, make studios millions of dollars, and make generations around the world happy. Hollywood – We do not care “.

Given Martinet’s long association with the Nintendo mascot, Chris Pratt was a controversial choice for the film role. Unsurprisingly, fans have already used artificial intelligence Enter Martinet’s voice in the trailer for Mario.

While some criticized the film for Pratt’s portrayal of a plumber when it was first announced earlier this year, the film’s co-producer publicly defend it.

notice: To view this inclusion, please allow the use of functional cookies in the . format Cookie preferences.

notice: To view this inclusion, please allow the use of functional cookies in the . format Cookie preferences.

after approaching a tufab Last year at LAX Airport, Illumination co-founder and CEO Chris Meledandri was asked how Chris Pratt had directed the voice of Mario.

“All I can say is the voice he gives us and Mario is exceptional,” Melandri replied. “I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

Meldandri was then asked why an Italian was not chosen for the role (despite the fact that the usual voice actor for Mario Charles Martinet himself is not Italian), and he replied, “Well, as an Italian-American, I understand the comments… Charlie Day, who actually plays Luigi, comes from Italian heritage. So this is our gesture.”

Strong later asked her followers to send love to Charles Martinet, asking them to share photos they might have with the actor or personal stories from meeting him at conventions. This led to an outpouring of support, much admired on Twitter by Martinet himself.

notice: To view this inclusion, please allow the use of functional cookies in the . format Cookie preferences.

Martinet will appear in the film in a cameo role, according to the original announcement. Martinet has voiced Mario Wario, Luigi, Luigi, Baby Luigi, and Baby Mario for over two decades.

While he didn’t comment directly on the trailer, he liked the many tweets supporting it, and suggesting that he should have been the voice of Mario in the movie as well.

The Super Mario Bros Movie is scheduled to be released in North America on April 7, 2023.