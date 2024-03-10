Princess of Wales: The first official photo of Kate released after surgery

Kensington Palace shows Kate, Princess of Wales, with her children, Prince Louis, left, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who were snapped by Prince William in Windsor, England, earlier this week.

She and her husband, William, the Prince of Wales, posted the first official photo of Catherine, Princess of Wales, since she underwent abdominal surgery in January.

Kate was seen sitting outside, surrounded by her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in the photo attributed to the Prince of Wales.

“Thank you for your continued well wishes and support over the past couple of months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day,” they posted on their page. Official Instagram account He said next to the photo. The letter was signed by “C”.

Sunday is Mother's Day in the United Kingdom.

Kensington Palace told CNN that the photo was taken earlier this week in Windsor.

The 42-year-old is recovering from surgery at his home in Windsor He is unlikely to return to public duties until EasterKensington Palace said in January.

The palace did not reveal the purpose of her surgery, but said it was not cancerous.

Kate's absence from the public eye and William's withdrawal from an important family event late last month due to an undisclosed personal matter have contributed to… A flurry of gossip and speculation.

Kensington Palace took the rare step of responding to rumors about Kate's whereabouts and health, with a spokesman saying in February that the palace had “clarified in January the timelines for the princess's recovery and we will only provide important updates.” This guidance stands.”

her husband's father, King Charles IIIHe underwent surgery for benign prostatic hyperplasia in January, before revealing in February that he had a form of cancer. Buckingham Palace did not say what type it was, but said it was receiving treatment.