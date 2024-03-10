March 11, 2024

LAPD braces for anti-Israel protesters to try to disrupt the Oscars

Roxanne Bacchus March 10, 2024

by Jesse O'Neill

March 10, 2024, 3:35 PM ET

On Sunday, Los Angeles police prepared for an attempt by anti-Israel demonstrators to disrupt Biggest night in TinseltownOscars ceremony.

Officials said they had beefed up security outside the Oscars ceremony to “prevent demonstrators from disrupting and ensure the focus is on celebrating cinematic achievements.”

The Oscars also said it would deploy 2,000 security officers at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, site of the 96th annual Academy Awards. The Los Angeles Times reported.

Protesters gather near the perimeter of the 96th Academy Awards. Reuters

The city's police department said it would allow protesters to express their First Amendment rights without disrupting proceedings, according to the outlet.

The area surrounding the venue was closed off with chain-link fencing ahead of the star-studded ceremony to avoid a repeat of last month's Grammy Awards — when arrivals were stopped by anti-Israel supporters who blocked traffic in front of the Crypto Hotel. com Arena.

The sources said that the goal of the Oscars is to support and celebrate artists and avoid politics and the political scene. They said the organizers would not attempt to censor the winners' speeches.

Large crowds of protesters have disrupted recent major events around the world, including in Los Angeles, since Israel launched war on Hamas following the Palestinian movement's deadly October 7 attack on the Jewish nation.

Dolby Theater in Los Angeles
There will reportedly be 2,000 security officers at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, site of the 96th annual Academy Awards. AP

Most recently, protesters boycotted California U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff's key victory speech last week, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza — something a long list of movie stars and executives have also called for, including award nominees. Oscar. Bradley Cooper and Mark Ruffalo.

