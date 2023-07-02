Triple H on Drew McIntyre/WWE rumors: If he has a problem, that’s news to me

The Day Before Yesterday (Saturday, July 1, 2023) Money in the bank Happening at the O2 Arena in London, England, we haven’t heard from Drew McIntyre dating back to WrestleMania. Meanwhile, we heard he’s recovering from an undisclosed health issue and involved in what appeared to be contentious negotiations with WWE about his future. The little online activity we saw from the man himself added to the mystery of his absence.

So what’s the deal?

When Triple H was asked about it on Money in the bank In the post-show press conference, he made like the rumors and reports weren’t true:

“It’s always funny, the amount of speculation that happens around things. I read things and we see things all that time that get printed and put out there and people say,” sources say. “Like 75 percent of it is completely off the norm. If Drew has a problem that’s news to me, right? So? He just came out with an injury and he fixed a few things. While he was out, he had something else he wanted to fix, so we did that, and lo and behold. He’s an amazing performer, one of the top stars in this time frame, in this era. Glad he’s back and I hope To be here for the rest of his career. That’s how I feel about it. He and I talk about it all the time. When all this stuff was coming up, it was funny, we’d… talk on the phone here and there and he’d be, like, just laughing like ‘Hey My God, have you read this now?” It’s just what it is.”

Of course, it seemed unlikely that he would deal with it if there were problems, but even if there were problems they seemed to be resolved now. McIntyre is back and immediately jumping into what should be a hot program with Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

Read more