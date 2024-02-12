DoorDash, DunKings, Beyoncé and more

20 minutes ago
Super Bowl Ads: Celebrities, Snacks and 'Flashdance'
This concludes the list of Super Bowl 58 ads.
The biggest snack brands from Oreos, Pringles and Mountain Dew to Doritos, M&Ms and Starry dominated the lineup.
There were some head scratches, like Alien Invasion by Martin Scorsese And a Duolingo owl has a strange shape.
Two commercials also parodied the 1983 movie “Flashdance” — looking at you nerds and T-Mobile.
We had stars. We had snacks. We had giveaways. We had a lot of fun.
– Sarah Whitten, Sarah Salinas
29 minutes ago
The Chiefs are back-to-back champions
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after winning Super Bowl LVIII
Mike Blake | Reuters
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions. once again.
After an overtime thriller that included 75 minutes of lead changes, Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to become back-to-back champions. This marks the Chiefs' third Super Bowl win in five years and puts Mahomes on a rare path as a 28-year-old with three Super Bowl rings and a long career ahead of him.
Kansas City Chiefs' Mecole Hardman Jr. scores a touchdown to win Super Bowl LVIII
Mike Blake | Reuters
Mecole Hardman caught the game-winning touchdown pass on a smartly designed play from head coach Andy Reid, and Kansas City erupted in jubilation on the field immediately afterward.
-Jake Piazza
45 minutes ago
San Francisco is moving forward with OT
San Francisco kicker Jake Moody scored his third field goal of the game after a long drive to start overtime.
The 49ers lead 22-19 but will have to stop Patrick Mahomes before they can hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
-Jake Piazza
48 minutes ago
Het Gets Us returns to the ads list
For the second year in a row, the faith-based nonprofit He Gets Us is leading conversations about Super Bowl ads.
This year, the campaign centered around Jesus washing the feet of his followers. The commercial has once again raised eyebrows on social media and raised questions about who is funding the expensive locations.
-Sarah Salinas
55 minutes ago
We are heading into overtime
Referee Bill Vinovich performs the coin toss before overtime as the San Francisco 49ers' Fred Warner and the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes watch.
Mike Blake | Reuters
The San Francisco 49ers will receive the ball first during Super Bowl 58's overtime period, which uses new rules established by the National Football League only for playoff and championship games.
Both teams are guaranteed possession, even if the first team to get the ball scores a touchdown. Each team gets three time-outs, but no challenges. All reviews will be conducted by the crew in charge and the cabin.
Overtime duration is 15 minutes.
-Sarah Whitten
one hour ago
Ball hook game
The battle of the kickers continues.
Kansas City Chiefs' No. 07 Harrison Butker scores the game and sends the game into overtime during Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024.
Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images
Kansas City's Harrison Butker kicked a short field goal to tie the game at 19-19 with three seconds left.
-Jake Piazza
one hour ago
Moody practices the go-ahead field goal
Jake Moody #4 of the San Francisco 49ers makes a field goal in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jimmy Squire | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images
49ers kicker Jake Moody had his chance on another big punt, and he delivered by drilling a 53-yard field goal to put San Francisco ahead 19-16.
It's up to the 49ers' defense now to stop Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
-Jake Piazza
one hour ago
Taylor Swift Eras Tour on Disney+
Blank white screen. Minimal typeface. A series of famous Disney phrases are displayed on screen, including “May the Force be with you,” “Ohana means family,” and “Why do you have to be snakes?” And “just keep swimming.”
It ends with “…Are you ready for this?”
This is how Disney promoted that Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film will be exclusive to the Disney+ streaming service during Super Bowl 58.
-Sarah Whitten
one hour ago
DoorDash wants to deliver each Super Bowl ad to one lucky viewer
DoorDash claims it can deliver “almost anything.” So, to make good on that promise, the delivery platform is offering to deliver merchandise — including snacks, cars, and tax software — from all Super Bowl ads to one lucky viewer who enters the correct promo code.
– Amelia Luccas
one hour ago
T-Mobile gives Jason Momoa that 'home internet feeling'
In T-Mobile's second ad of the night, Zach Braff and Donald Faison serenaded “Game of Thrones” and “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa about the benefits of T-Mobile home internet to the tune of “Flashdance…What a Feeling.” “.
Momoa joins in, dancing and singing his own version of the song.
“Flashdance” star Jennifer Beals appears at the end, asking Momoa to sing it again, this time without his shirt.
-Sarah Whitten
one hour ago
Connected heads
The Chiefs clinched the game 16-16 after making a stop in the red zone and opting for a field goal.
Harrison Butker drilled the ball through the posts, leading to the 49ers giving up an extra point on the drive before it became more crucial to the outcome of the game.
-Jake Piazza
one hour ago
Budweiser offers “old school” delivery service.
When the power flickers, the bud level drops and the roads are blocked with snow, it's time to plug in new kegs of Budweiser “the old school way.”
That's the basic idea of Budweiser's 60-second Super Bowl ad.
The Clydesdales walk through the snow pulling a cart full of new beer supplies and almost lose their way to the local pub. A friendly dog leads them the rest of the way and the bar explodes in cheers as the keg is pushed inside.
-Sarah Whitten
one hour ago
49ers take the lead
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver No. 15 Jauan Jennings celebrates scoring a touchdown during Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024.
Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images
Just when it looked like Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were finding their stride, Brock Purdy and the 49ers surgically drove down the field for the go-ahead touchdown.
Purdy hit running back Jauan Jennings in stride, who then made his way into the end zone. Kansas City blocked the extra point to keep the score 16-13 in favor of San Francisco.
San Francisco used a combination of Christian McCaffrey on the ground, a big play from wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and a gutsy decision to go on fourth down to regain the lead.
-Jake Piazza
one hour ago
Microsoft's ad shows artificial intelligence software on screen
Microsoft's first big-game announcement in four years draws attention to the company's free Copilot chatbot, which is based on AI models from lead partner OpenAI. Copilot's software maker can generate human-like text, create images, and answer questions from the web based on a few words of human input. It debuted last year, initially in Microsoft's Bing search engine, but has since appeared elsewhere, including Windows 10 and Windows 11.
During the ad, a young woman uses the Copilot iOS app to create storyboard images for the text. Other people ask about the programming, chemistry, and signage suggested for a truck repair shop.
After OpenAI's ChatGPT took off in late 2022, Microsoft spent billions on computing infrastructure to handle generative AI tasks, along with additional investment in the startup. After all that spending, Microsoft wants to make money. In November, the company began selling enterprise subscriptions to the Copilot add-on for Microsoft 365 productivity apps, and in January its premium Copilot Pro offering became available.
— Jordan Novitt
one hour ago
Kia tugs at the heartstrings for its all-electric EV9 SUV
Kia Motors took a different approach to its Super Bowl advertising than other major automakers, going with an emotional message about family for the all-electric 2024 Kia EV9.
The 60-second clip shows a young girl ice skating in an arena, but in the crowd there is an empty seat next to her father. After the performance, the two traverse snow-covered roads and terrain in the all-electric SUV to reach the girl's grandfather's house.
Dad connects lights and a speaker to the car's onboard power unit to light up a frozen pond. The little girl then performs for the grandfather who couldn't make it to the skating rink.
Kia America's Vice President of Marketing, Russell Wager, told CNBC that the ad is intended to promote the new vehicle and also Kia's commitment to all-electric vehicles. He said Kia wants to be in the same discussion as U.S. electric vehicle leader Tesla when consumers consider an electric vehicle.
The Kia EV9 is the first all-electric large SUV from a major brand, competing with the R1S from electric vehicle startup Rivian and the pricey GMC Hummer EV SUV.
The ad – set to Cat Power and Coldplay's collaborative track “Wish I Was Here” – was created by California-based creative agency David & Goliath.
—Michael Wayland
one hour ago
Kansas City takes the lead
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver No. 11 Marquez Valdes-Scantling celebrates after scoring a touchdown during Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024.
Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images
Kansas City took its first lead after Patrick Mahomes found a wide open pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 13-10 lead.
A muffed punt by 49er Ray-Ray McCloud on the play before the Chiefs set up with a short pitch, and Mahomes and company wasted no time capitalizing on it.
-Jake Piazza
2 hours ago
The KC Chiefs kicker broke the record for field goals in a Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs player No. 07 Harrison Butker kicks the ball during Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024.
Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker scored the longest field goal in Super Bowl history. The 57-yarder passed the goalposts in the third quarter of the big game.
The previous record was set in the second quarter of the same game by San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody, who nailed a 55-yard field goal.
The score is now 10 to 6 in favor of the 49ers.
-Sarah Whitten
2 hours ago
Deportation of Dr. Omstic
What happens when comedian Eric Andre has a breakdown on a plane?
Enter Dr. Omstick.
In its first-ever Super Bowl ad, frozen dessert maker Drumstick leans into silly humor. The 30-second ad features a little puppet, reminiscent of the one on the British show “Thunderbirds” from the 1960s, called Dr. Omstick.
While Andre suffers a mysterious medical episode at 36,000 feet, the flight attendant asks if there's a doctor on board. While there is an actual medical professional providing assistance, it is Dr. Omstic who comes to the rescue. somewhat.
The cabin crew and passengers are offered Drumstick ice cream cones. After all, he is not a “body doctor.”
-Sarah Whitten
2 hours ago
Volkswagen is leaning into its American heritage to celebrate new electric vehicles
Volkswagen is celebrating its American heritage and new all-electric vehicles with a 60-second ad titled “An American Love Story.”
This website showcases the company's 75-year history in the United States – from the iconic VW “Bug” or Beetle and the Microbus “hippie van” synonymous with the counterculture of the 1960s to more recent products, including its I.D. 4 and ID .Buzz van all electric vehicles.
The ad features well-known moments from Volkswagen's past in the US, including nods to the German automaker's past ads.
The ad – set to Neil Diamond's 1971 hit song “I… Said” – ends with the phrase “We shape his metal. You shape his soul.” It was created by the New York-based advertising agency Johannes Leonardo.
—Michael Wayland
2 hours ago
Skechers ad “I pity the fool.”
Mr. T, who played the foil to Rocky Balboa in Rocky III, starred in a Skechers commercial with Tony Romo.
Romo begins the ad by saying, “There is no T in Skechers,” to which Mr. T responds, “There is always a T in Skechers.” Mr. T drops his famous line from Rocky III, “I pity the fool” in reference to people who don't wear Skechers shoes.
-Jake Piazza
