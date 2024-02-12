DoorDash, DunKings, Beyoncé and more

20 minutes ago

This concludes the list of Super Bowl 58 ads.

The biggest snack brands from Oreos, Pringles and Mountain Dew to Doritos, M&Ms and Starry dominated the lineup.

There were some head scratches, like Alien Invasion by Martin Scorsese And a Duolingo owl has a strange shape.

Two commercials also parodied the 1983 movie “Flashdance” — looking at you nerds and T-Mobile.

We had stars. We had snacks. We had giveaways. We had a lot of fun.

– Sarah Whitten, Sarah Salinas