February 12, 2024

Kawasaki Super Bowl ad featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin and a mullet

Roxanne Bacchus February 12, 2024 2 min read
Bill Watters/Getty Images

Every year, fans eagerly anticipate Super Bowl ads as much as they anticipate the game itself, and during this year's Super Bowl LVIII, WWE legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin appeared in one.

Austin appeared in an advertisement for the Japanese automobile company Kawasaki to promote their Ridge side-by-side truck. “The Texas Rattlesnake” wore a mullet in the ad, which played a central role in the ad's theme, with the caption “Business in the front, party in the back” being the main theme of the ad. In a bizarre twist, every animal or person in the truck's path ended up wearing a mullet as it passed.

The WWE Hall of Famer had teased that the ad would air during the Super Bowl just days before the event. He posted a photo of himself with a mullet, wearing his trademark Austin jersey with the numbers “2:11,” signifying the Super Bowl date.

New WWE star Jade Cargill was another professional wrestler featured in a Super Bowl ad this year, as a Mountain Dew ad, featuring actress Aubrey Plaza, also aired during one of the commercial breaks. In the ad, the former AEW star jumps from the top rope to fall on the actress with a frog kick.

WWE also decided to capitalize on the popularity of the Super Bowl by Launching a teaser for this year's WrestleManiaWhich included Roman Reigns, The Rock, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes. The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Sunday, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22.

