Season 6 of The Crown has been suspended after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Modernization: “the crownProduction was halted on Friday in honor of the Queen’s death, diverse Made sure on. The series is currently in the middle of filming its supposed sixth and final season.

“As a sign of respect, filming for ‘The Crown’ has been suspended today,” A Netflix The source confirmed. Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty’s funeral.

earlier:

“The Crown”, the successful drama about Queen Elizabeth Reign II and the events that shaped it will likely stop in the next 6th season the death The Queen, confirmed sources close to the creator, Peter Morgan diverse. Netflix hasn’t released a statement yet.

The Queen, who ascended the throne in 1952, was the world’s oldest monarch at the age of 96. She died surrounded by her family in Balmoral, her mansion in the Scottish Highlands, the family announced Thursday. She was succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.

Her death comes ahead of the fifth season of the Netflix show, which is set to premiere in November and features a new cast. Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip, Dominic West will play Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana. Olivia Williams was cast as Camilla Parker Bowles and Jonny Lee Miller would appear as Prime Minister John Major.

Although details have remained muted, the season will seemingly focus on the 1990s, which led to Diana’s death in 1997. Season six finally 16-year-old Rufus Kampa as Prince Harry and 21-year-old Ed McVeigh as Prince William, indicating that the season will explore the aftermath of Diana’s death and the boys’ lives in the early 2000s.

Although Queen Elizabeth II has not spoken publicly about The Crown, Claire Foy, who played her in the 2016 show’s first season, stated a year later that she would “hate the idea of ​​her watching it.”

“When you play a real person, you never want to be a villain,” she said Tell Town and Country in time. “I don’t want to differentiate one person from another. I want to invent someone. So, I would hate for you to watch and think I over-photographed anything.”