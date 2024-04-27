Hawaii was canceled after 3 seasons on CBS

CBS closes the case on one of its programs NCIS Appears: After three seasons, NCIS: Hawaii have been cancelled.

Starring Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant, NCIS's first special agent in charge of Pearl Harbor, this series follows her and her team as they balance their duties to family and country, investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security, and the secrets of Hawaii itself.

News of the cancellation comes yet NCIS-verse celebrated its 1,000th episode with a special crossover event on April 15 on the main series that included characters from NCIS: Hawaii And NCIS: Los Angeles.

Vanessa Lachey and LL Cool J on NCIS: Hawai'i.

Karen Neal/CBS via Getty



It also comes on the heels of CBS adding actor and rapper LL Cool J to the cast as a recurring guest star in season three, after he made a surprise debut as its star. NCIS: Los Angeles The character of Special Agent Sam Hanna at the end of the second season. In addition to Lacci, NCIS: Hawaii Stars Tori Anderson, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine El Bustami, and Jason Anton. Matt Bosak, Jan Nash, Christopher Silber and Larry Teng are the executive producers of the series.

Although it's unfortunate news for fans HawaiiFans of the procedural franchise won't have to wait long for more content. CBS has already announced two new shows coming to the streaming network NCIS– Verse next season: NCIS: Origins A younger version of Leroy will follow Jethro Gibbs, another yet-to-be-titled Paramount+ show, and stars Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly, once again teaming up. NCIS Ziva's characters are David and Tony DiNozzo.

The final episode of the third season NCIS: Hawaiiwhich will now serve as the final episode of the series, will air on Monday, May 6 at 10pm ET/PT.

Subscribe to Entertainment WeeklyFree daily newsletter Get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: