What is the blue ribbon at the Oscars? The stars explain the symbol

Cate Blanchett, Guillermo del Toro, Bill Nighy and more stars graced the Oscars red carpet (that is, champagne) in blue ribbons.

but why? For what purpose? #WithRefugees Ribbons is associated with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and aims to show solidarity with those around the world who have been forced to flee their homes.

Leslie Patterson, who is nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for All Quiet on the Western Front, told USA TODAY at Friday’s Women in Film Oscar party in Hollywood that she wore the ribbon amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“This is for Ukraine (which is obviously very close to our hearts),” she said of her blue pin. “Our film is clearly anti-war in terms of sentiment, so we are very much connected to what is going on.”

“It’s just important to support refugees,” Edward Berger, director of “All Quiet” tells USA TODAY, behind the scenes.

He added: “They are the type of people who have been displaced more than ever before, and the film we made has also displaced a lot of space. German history has caused a lot of displacement and I think it is our responsibility, especially in Germany, to help others who are now also seeking asylum from Ukraine.” “.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Samuel L. Jackson, and more stars have previously worn #WithRefugees ribbons

Celebrities showing their support for refugees on the red carpet have grown in popularity lately. At last year’s Academy Awards, Jamie Lee Curtis premiered a similar tape titled #WithRefugees.

She admitted to USA TODAY that it’s only fair that others wonder why the awards show is still going on amidst so much conflict in the world, and she wanted to use her red carpet platform to help move the needle.

“The arts can be transformative agents of change in conflict,” she added. “Wearing a ribbon about the refugee struggle allows you to shine a light on the refugee crisis, which is the number of displaced people…and yet, at the same time, be present and involved in our community.”

Samuel L. Jackson, actresses Yoo Jung Yoon, and Diane Warren all wore Minari pins last year, too.

Offering support to refugees was a simple choice, Warren told USA TODAY at the time. “It’s just a simple thing we can do. It’s not political. It’s just human.”

Contributing: Ralphie Aversa and Amanda Myers

