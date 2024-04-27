Real 'Baby Reindeer' Woman Claims 'Richard Judd Is Following Me'

Netflix

Reindeer baby You have taken the world by storm. The Netflix drama about a stalker and her victim has been watched more than 13 million times since its launch two weeks ago, and is at number one on the streaming chart in more than 30 countries including the UK and US.

This has inevitably sparked a lot of online speculation about the real identities of some of the characters given fictional names on the show, while Richard Judd – who wrote the show based on his past stalking experience, and plays main protagonist Donnie – has asked people not to try Finding out who the people really are, the woman identified as the real 'Martha' has now spoken out to say she has received death threats and abuse from Gadd's supporters.

The woman who daily Mail She told the newspaper that she conducted an interview without revealing her name She believes Gad is “bullying an older woman for fame and fortune.” She was quoted as saying: “He uses Reindeer baby To follow me now. I am the victim. He wrote a bloody show about me.”

The woman, who denied to the newspaper that she was stalking Gad, accused him of suffering from “main character syndrome” and contested aspects of the drama:

“I never owned a little reindeer toy and I wouldn't have any conversations with Richard Judd about the childhood toy either.”

Gad revealed that, more than four and a half years ago a decade ago, he received 41,071 emails, 744 tweets and messages totaling 106 pages and 350 hours of voicemails from an elderly woman, played by Jessica Gunning on the hit show. The woman said:

“It kind of looks like me after I put on four stone during lockdown but I'm not actually unattractive.”

Both Gad and Gunning urged viewers not to try to guess the identities of the people in the film Reindeer baby“That's not the point of the show,” Gad wrote on Instagram.