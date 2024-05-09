Two Ukrainian hydroelectric plants are out of action after new Russian bombings

Cover Image: Anatoly Stepanov/AFP
Human Rights Watch has accused Russia of repeatedly executing Ukrainian soldiers
In the Baltic Sea, Russia’s GPS jamming thickens
The noose tightens around struggling-age Ukrainian exiles
European intellectuals’ major concerns: populism, climate, the Ukraine and Gaza wars…
Conscripted into the army, the young Russian “Pacha” who appeared on the cover of “M Le magazine du Monde” died.
US arms supply to Ukraine includes long-range ATACMS missiles
Ukrainian F-16 pilots trained by Europeans will not be ready until the end of 2024
On stage like Oksana Leuta and Bor, Ukraine
Are cruise missiles a sign of the Russian forces’ “complete arsenal” or the Ukrainians’ limited equipment?
Four cadets from the Maritime Academy in the storm of war in Odessa, Ukraine
In Russia, conscription of prisoners of war into the military is becoming widespread
Long struggle of Ukrainian women victims of sexual violence, “survivors” in a country where rape is illegal
8 people were wounded in the Ukrainian attack in and around Belgorod
Kyiv expects further blackouts after ‘massive’ Russian attack on its power grid
In Germany, the CDU convention marks the party’s transformation around a new program