Two Ukrainian hydroelectric plants are out of action after new Russian bombings

Cover Image: On May 8, 2024, a house was destroyed by a Russian attack in the village of Krasilivka, Kyiv region. Anatoly Stepanov/AFP

Read our articles, analysis and reports on the war in Ukraine

Reports, analyzes and deciphers from “Le Monde”.

Human Rights Watch has accused Russia of repeatedly executing Ukrainian soldiers

In the Baltic Sea, Russia’s GPS jamming thickens

The noose tightens around struggling-age Ukrainian exiles

European intellectuals’ major concerns: populism, climate, the Ukraine and Gaza wars…

Conscripted into the army, the young Russian “Pacha” who appeared on the cover of “M Le magazine du Monde” died.

US arms supply to Ukraine includes long-range ATACMS missiles

Ukrainian F-16 pilots trained by Europeans will not be ready until the end of 2024

On stage like Oksana Leuta and Bor, Ukraine

Are cruise missiles a sign of the Russian forces’ “complete arsenal” or the Ukrainians’ limited equipment?

Four cadets from the Maritime Academy in the storm of war in Odessa, Ukraine

In Russia, conscription of prisoners of war into the military is becoming widespread

Long struggle of Ukrainian women victims of sexual violence, “survivors” in a country where rape is illegal

Our answers to your most frequently asked questions