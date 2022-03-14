Why is Sandra Bullock dropping her ban on movie sequels

Almost ten years ago, Sandra Bullock She vowed that she would not make a sequel to one of her many memorable films.

It was 2013, the year she and Melissa McCarthy released the police-friendly comedy “The Heat” — which grossed nearly $230 million at the worldwide box office. While she was simultaneously making the “Gravity Awards” rounds that year, the press relentlessly asked her if she’d be back for a second movie with McCarthy.

She said, “I’m not doing a sequel to The Heat.” He said on time. “I did a sequel. They were awful. What Melissa and I had was beautiful. We might make another movie together. I think we should make a silent movie together.”

Film fans and social media users tied the dots, and guessed the two “terrible” sequels Bullock was referring to: her stellar follow-up to “Speed,” which took just a third of the original domestic box office; and the critically acclaimed “Miss Congeniality 2: Military and Fabulous” (although fans are riding hard with Regina King).

on the ground in SXSW Film Festival with its new movie “the lost CityHowever, Bullock said diverse It is ready to reconsider its position.

“I had a ‘no sequel’ rule when I didn’t get the benefit of fighting for what I really wanted. I feel, in my old age, that I’m learning to fight for the things I think would be better on screen — and I don’t care who comes out of the meeting angry,” Bullock said. “.

She credits this development to her producing partner, Lisa Chassin, who helped build The Lost City.

Bulllock called it “the beauty of working with Lisa. We’re type A. We’ve known each other since the beginning of time. We both take what we do very seriously. We know that no one usually cares about us because we’re women. Nobody thinks that.” [an] The actress is going to be really productive, so that’s okay, they look away and ignore you.”

Seated next to her co-star, Daniel Radcliffe, the actress and producer said she’d be open about the “Lost City” sequel if the script went well.

“I don’t know I’d like to do a sequel, but look – we had Dana Fox as the writer. If Dana Fox could come up with something cool…here you are,” she said.

Bullock also spoke about the news that came out in late December of her Netflix original movie “The Unforgiven.” her second title In order to break down the 10 best-watched movies of all time to stream, erasing it as something of a Netflix queen. We asked if they came with any perks.

“The advantage of Netflix is ​​that they let me work, and they let me choose material that wouldn’t have appeared in theaters,” she said.

I asked Radcliffe if the achievement had earned her a free subscription to Netflix.

“No! I have like a little cup of Yeti that keeps my coffee hot. But I think you’re right, I think part of our agreement should be that all of our subscriptions should be free, kids included.”

The Lost City opens nationwide on March 19.