April 27, 2024

Apple Vision Pro prices on eBay make me sad

Len Houle April 27, 2024 2 min read

I paid a lot of money for the privilege of getting the new Apple Vision Pro in February. Overall, with optical inputs and taxes, I bankrolled just over $3,900 for the 256GB version of the headset. A day or so ago, I made a mistake that I'm sure many early adopters are familiar with: I looked up its selling price on eBay.

On Wednesday, a 1TB Vision Pro was purchased, complete with all the included gear, a $200 Apple Thin Travel Case, and a $500 AppleCare Plus, and was allegedly “worn for about an hour.” Sold for $3,200 After 21 shows. The shipping estimate listed was $20.30. Brand new, this set is $5,007.03 on Apple's website for me. Another listing on eBay, this one has my headphone configuration (but no optical inputs) It went for just $2,600 – Again with most, if not all, accessories included. Several more 256 GB And 512 GB Models Sold to around Which amount this week.

Look at those deep discounts.
This, of course, is how the story goes for early adopters, especially when you buy expensive technology before it goes mainstream. Apple's pricing doesn't help matters, especially when the closest competing headset — the Meta Quest 3 — is only $500. It's unfortunate even if these companies aren't ultimately comparable, at least in terms of their target audiences and the goals of their platforms.

But it still hurts, doesn't it? Knowing that I could have saved several hundred dollars And I got the highest storage configuration, AppleCare Plus, and the storage case is particularly painful. I love Vision Pro very much – perhaps more than any other writer the edge — but if I didn't miss the return period, I'd send mine to Apple in a heartbeat so I could get one of these deals. Fortunately, when I wear headphones, no one can see my tears.

Picture of an idiot.
Photo: Wes Davis/The Verge

