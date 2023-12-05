Thieves return Android phone when they realize it’s not an iPhone

A man in Washington, D.C., last month was the victim of an armed robbery in which thieves stole “everything he had in his pockets,” including his car keys and smartphone. The only bit of good news? It was an Android phone, and the thieves didn’t want anything to do with it.

As reported ABC7, the Washington, D.C., couple asked to remain anonymous for the story. The wife explained that she had just finished working “until the early morning hours” and that her husband “insisted on meeting her outside their apartment” to park the car for her.

When he stopped the car and started walking back to the apartment, he was approached by “two masked gentlemen” who were armed with rifles. The woman narrated: “They robbed him, took everything he had in his pockets, took the keys to my truck, got into it and drove off.”

But before leaving, the thieves took a look at the phone they had just stolen and immediately returned it to the pair.

“They basically looked at this phone and were like, ‘Oh, that’s an Android phone?’ We don’t want that. I thought it was an iPhone,” the wife said.

However, although her husband may have gotten his phone back, the woman says the event “turned her life upside down.”

