GTA 6: Trailer for the new game revealed after an online leak

Written by Mariko Uy, Tom Gerken, and Mark Cieslak

BBC News

5 December 2023, 00:41 GMT Updated 3 hours ago

To play this content, please enable JavaScript, or try another browser Video explanation, Watch: What did we learn from the GTA VI trailer?

The first glimpse of the sixth game in the Grand Theft Auto series has finally been revealed after the long-awaited trailer for the film was leaked.

The teaser is 90 seconds long She confirmed that the game will take place in Vice City, inspired by Miami, and you will play the role of the heroine, Lucia, for the first time since the 1990s.

But the wait isn’t over, as the game isn’t scheduled to be released until 2025.

The latest mainline game in the series will be a sequel to 2013’s hit GTA V, which became the second best-selling video game of all time, after Minecraft.

There have been endless rumors and leaks over the past decade about GTA VI.

The mere confirmation of the arrival of a trailer – a teaser of a teaser, if you will – was enough to spark global headlines in November as fans desperate for any information about the new game.

The trailer shows people racing cars, partying on boats, and a man pulling an alligator out of a pool, all to the Americana tune of Tom Petty’s “Love is a Long Road.”

Image source, Rock Games Comment on the photo, Grand Theft Auto VI appears poised to embrace the type of content that has proven controversial in the past

Gamer Jess, known as “Rage Darling” online, usually streams MMORPGs, but said she’s “keeping an eye” on the upcoming game.

“If you’re not at least interested in GTA, you’re just a black sheep at this point, because it’s so big,” she told BBC Newsbeat.

She said the series had “always been a man’s game,” but the new female perspective piqued her interest.

Although it’s been a long time since GTA has had a female protagonist in a mainline game – most recently back on the original PlayStation – she believes the impact on the wider industry will be significant.

“I think this will show a lot of other game developers and AAA developers that having a female front and center is not a problem,” she said.

More questions than answers

But while the trailer provides plenty of ground for fans to chew on, some questions have yet to be answered.

The most important of which is the consoles the game will be released on, as this information was not revealed in the video.

However, Take-Two Interactive, which is publishing the game, has announced that GTA VI will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X when it releases in 2025.

There’s no further information about a release date, or about a potential PC release – although if it follows the same pattern as previous games in the series, a PC release will follow.

Both GTA IV and V were released on PC several months after their launch on console.

Fans are also wondering who provides the voice behind the main character Lucia, but the identity of the voice actor remains a mystery.

It took a long time to release the new game, and James Baines, president of the gaming media company Network N, said that this can be explained by the huge success of GTA V, which sold 190 million copies worldwide.

“It’s one of the biggest games in the world and it’s now maintained through GTA Online, which is an online game where you rob banks and gang up,” he said.

“This means it’s at the top of the playlists most weeks now for Xbox, PlayStation and PC.

“They’ve spent over a billion dollars on it, so it’s going to be epic in scale. This will be the most expensive game ever.”

Formerly a gaming giant said President Sam Hauser The December trailer release was intended to coincide with its 25th anniversary.

Originally developed in Dundee in 1997 by DMA Design, later known as Rockstar North, GTA was as critically and commercially successful as it was controversial.

Questions were even raised in the House of Lords about the violent content of the first game.

GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas – all highly beloved games by gamers – will be available to Netflix subscribers on mobile devices on December 14.