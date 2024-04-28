April 28, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

SpaceX has launched a Falcon 9 rocket on its record-setting 20th mission

SpaceX has launched a Falcon 9 rocket on its record-setting 20th mission

Cheryl Riley April 28, 2024 2 min read

SpaceX tied the record for rocket reuse on Saturday night (April 27).

It's the 20th launch of the Falcon 9 first stage, according to NASA's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida at 8:34 PM EDT (0034 GMT April 28).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Finding the most promising signs of life on another planet, courtesy of James Webb

April 27, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Meet the NASA astronauts who will be the first to launch on a Boeing spacecraft

April 27, 2024 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

NASA still does not understand the root cause of Orion's heat shield problem

April 27, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Nicole Kidman's daughters shine at the AFI Life Achievement Award

April 28, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

SpaceX has launched a Falcon 9 rocket on its record-setting 20th mission

April 28, 2024 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Here's what the Packers got in the 2024 NFL Draft

April 28, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

The City of the Wolves character selection screen has been revealed from the demo

April 28, 2024 Len Houle