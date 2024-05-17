A global outage hit the iPhone iMessage last night

It’s not you, it’s Apple.

If you didn’t receive a text yesterday, it’s because iMessage has been down for about an hour.

After 6 p.m. Thursday night, more than 14,000 iMessage outages were reported, according to our outage tracker Downdetector.





Apple’s System Status website reported an issue with iMessage, but says the issue has since been resolved. Denfoto – Stock.adobe.com

Some users received a “Not Delivered” message when trying to use the app, and others were forced to send a non-iMessage text with the scary green bubble instead.

Official Apple System status The tracker marked the iMessage issue as “resolved” at around 7:30pm on Thursday, noting that some users were unable to use the service between 5:49pm and 6:35pm.

The tracker also mentioned that users were experiencing issues with Apple Letters for Business and FaceTime.

Power outages were also reported in Canada and the United Kingdom

It’s not clear what’s causing the outages, but some users have reported success when resending messages.

The Post has reached out to Apple for comment.

Some users flocked to X, formerly Twitter, to also express their frustration over the outage.





At least 500 Australians have reported issues with their iMessage service to Down Detector in the past 24 hours. Chinarash – Stock.adobe.com

“Apple is ruining relationships by turning off iMessage,” one person said Sarcastically.

“The message is broken. Embrace the green bubble,” another books.

“No wonder iMessage they haven’t texted in two weeks,” another person said Jokingly.